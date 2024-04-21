Asus unveils the world's highest resolution computer monitor

By Ben Andrews
published

Technically it's the joint-highest, but this 8K beast is still hugely impressive

Asus ProArt Display PA32KCX
(Image credit: Asus)

We've seen a steady stream of 8K-capable cameras released over the last couple of years, but if you wanted an 8K monitor on which to edit your footage, you had a choice of.... one: the Dell UP3218K UltraSharp 32 8K, launched back in 2018. But after six years of Dell having the 8K monitor market to itself, Asus has now joined this super-exclusive club with its first 8K monitor, the ProArt Display PA32KCX.

This 32-inch, 7680 x 4320 display is also the first 8K monitor to include Mini LED backlighting, which offers higher brightness, improved contrast and better HDR performance than conventional LED backlighting. Consequently, the PA32KCX is capable of a retina-searing 1200 nits peak brightness, and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, allowing the screen to support multiple HDR standards, including HLG and HDR10. The display should also be exceptionally color-accurate, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 gamut, while being calibrated to an ultra-precise Delta-E of less than 1.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

