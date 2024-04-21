Asus unveils the world's highest resolution computer monitor

We've seen a steady stream of 8K-capable cameras released over the last couple of years, but if you wanted an 8K monitor on which to edit your footage, you had a choice of.... one: the Dell UP3218K UltraSharp 32 8K, launched back in 2018. But after six years of Dell having the 8K monitor market to itself, Asus has now joined this super-exclusive club with its first 8K monitor, the ProArt Display PA32KCX.

This 32-inch, 7680 x 4320 display is also the first 8K monitor to include Mini LED backlighting, which offers higher brightness, improved contrast and better HDR performance than conventional LED backlighting. Consequently, the PA32KCX is capable of a retina-searing 1200 nits peak brightness, and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, allowing the screen to support multiple HDR standards, including HLG and HDR10. The display should also be exceptionally color-accurate, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 gamut, while being calibrated to an ultra-precise Delta-E of less than 1.

(Image credit: Asus)

To ensure that accuracy is maintained, a built-in motorized colorimeter provides automatic self calibration, eliminating the need to do it yourself with an aftermarket monitor calibrator. Anti-glare, anti-reflection and eye-strain reduction features add additional viewing benefits, as does the supplied shading hood. Video connectivity is via HDMI or DisplayPort 2.1, while dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports offer class-leading speed, along with 96W of Power Delivery to charge an attached laptop.

Pricing and availability for the PA32KCX has yet to be revealed, but given the 8K monitor market isn't exactly plentiful, and Dell's 8K UP3218K still commands around $4000, you can bet the Asus ProArt Display PA32KCX will cost a small fortune.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has also announced a new 4K 32-inch display: the ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM. Despite its more conventional resolution, this being an OLED panel makes it rather special. OLED display technology offers superior brightness and contrast to even the best LCD-based monitors, as its individual pixels can be completely shut down. This enables any black areas of an image to be displayed as true black, giving an unrivalled depth and richness to an OLED display's image quality. With such high dynamic range possible, the PA32UCDM supports HDR formats like HDR10 and HLG, while offering 1000 nits of peak brightness. Color accuracy is also first class, being factory-calibrated to an accuracy of less than Delta-E 1. 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage is equally impressive, and the PA32UCDM works seamlessly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware calibration software. Like its new 8K sibling, the PA32UCDM benefits from Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with 96W USB Power Delivery.

We await details of price and availability.