Arri sees the light and makes its LED Fresnels 90% brighter

Arri has announced the new L-Series Plus, marking a significant evolution in the company's LED Fresnels – a trusted professional lighting tool for over a decade. These fixtures are up to 90% brighter than the original L-Series, and include direct network data input and an intuitive onboard control interface inspired by the Arri SkyPanel.

The new L-Series Plus enhances the user experience with features like continuous focusability from spot to flood, a smooth and uniform light field, and precise control over light color and intensity.

First launched in 2011, the Arri L-Series LED luminaires were the pioneering professional alternative to popular tungsten Fresnels, offering additional LED benefits such as independent control of color temperature and brightness, along with substantial energy and cost savings through reduced power consumption and cooling requirements – these revolutionized the industry!

The core benefits of the L-Series Plus are tuneability, color fidelity, rugged durability, and ease of use – all of which have been upgraded to meet the latest connectivity standards. Three individual knobs allow for the fine-tuning of brightness, color temperature, and green / magenta point. Meanwhile, a focus knob on each fixture's side enables smooth adjustment of beam spread, similar to conventional sources.

The new Arri L-Series Plus fixtures are available in two sizes: the L5-C Plus, with a 5-inch Fresnel lens, and the L7-C Plus with a 7-inch version. Despite being similar in size and weight to their predecessors, the L-Series Plus products deliver up to 90% more light output – significantly enhancing their power and versatility as lighting tools. At the same time, existing accessories from the L-Series are fully compatible with the new Plus range, making it a swift transition while on set.

The L5-C Plus and L7-C Plus fixtures will be available from June 2024 in blue-and-silver or all-black color options, with a choice of manual or pole-operated yoke. The existing L-Series (L5-C, L7-C, L10-C) will be discontinued upon the release of the L-Series Plus. Pricing is to be confirmed, but the latest information is available on the Arri product page.

