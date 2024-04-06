Arri sees the light and makes its LED Fresnels 90% brighter

Sebastian Oakley
published

Arri sheds new light on the subject of LEDs, with new 90% brighter Fresnels

Arri has announced the new L-Series Plus, marking a significant evolution in the company's LED Fresnels – a trusted professional lighting tool for over a decade. These fixtures are up to 90% brighter than the original L-Series, and include direct network data input and an intuitive onboard control interface inspired by the Arri SkyPanel.

The new L-Series Plus enhances the user experience with features like continuous focusability from spot to flood, a smooth and uniform light field, and precise control over light color and intensity.

