Are YOUR images good enough for the Red Bull photo contest?

It's last call for the Red Bull Illume Image Quest! The world's biggest and most exciting photo and video competition for action and adventure sports is closing in just over two weeks, on July 31.

Now in its seventh year, Red Bull Illume Image Quest celebrates the cream of the crop of adrenaline-fueled action photography and videography – regardless of whether the shooters are amateur or professional.

Indeed, while winning the contest has been a coveted string to the bow of existing pros, it has proved a real launching pad for the careers of amateur image makers.

Image Quest features eight categories that can be entered via the Illume website – Emerging, Energy, Innovation, Lifestyle, Masterpiece, Playground, Creative and RAW – along with a pair of categories (Photos and Reels) that are exclusive to Instagram.

Watch video: Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2023 trailer

The competition is judged by a panel of 50 worldwide judges including 2021 winner WIll Saunders, professional sports and commercial photographers, picture editors, and members of the press representing outlets like ESPN, GQ, the New York Post, Esquire and Digital Camera World.

(Full disclosure: I am returning as a member of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2023 judging panel, having served as a judge in the previous competition in 2021.)

Starting in 2007 with a relatively modest 7,500 entries, Image Quest ballooned to 41,447 submissions for its last competition in 2021. This year is already shaping up to be even bigger and better, and will culminate in an internationally-attended awards event.

In 2021 there were $230,000 (approximately $237,000 / £172,000 / AU$318,000) in prizes awarded, including publication in a limited edition Red Bull Illume Image Quest prestige photo book.

For more information on the contest, its history and how to enter, visit the official website, and check out some of the highlight images from the competition below.

Untitled (Image credit: Roman Neimann • Red Bull)

Dirtbag Superhero (Image credit: Will Saunders • Red Bull)

Vein (Image credit: Nejc Ferjan • Red Bull)

Untitled (Image credit: Alexey Shabanov • Red Bull)

