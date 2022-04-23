Are you the next Weather Photographer of the Year?

in association with AccuWeather, the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year is back and entering its seventh year.

The competition is completely free to enter and open to both professional and amateur photographers, of all ages and abilities, until the deadline on 28 June.

Weather can make for limitless photo opportunities when used creatively in photography. Whether you're relaxing at the coast, hiking up a mountain or in your back garden, you'll likely have a view that is unique to you.

The judges for this year's Weather Photographer of the Year competition are particularly keen to see entries that show the impact of climate change, and photos that document what is happening on a personal level to the photographer.

2nd Runner-Up of WPOTY and Public voted favourite (Image credit: Serge Zaka / WPOTY)

"We can't ignore that our climate is changing, and photography that captures the personal stories and impact of climate change has power in shaping how it is understood and acted upon," said Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society.

"It never fails to amaze me the quality and breadth of images that we receive. Weather can be truly unique to specific parts of the world, and many of the photographers capture it so beautifully that you almost feel as if you were there. It's a privilege to share in those moments."

Winner of Weather Photographer of the Year 2021, Giulio Montini (Image credit: Giulio Montini)

Weather Photographer of the Year attracted almost 9,000 entries last year, seen by millions of people across the world, and this year's line-up of judges includes experienced meteorologists, photographers and photo editors. To discover the audience's favorite weather-related image, shortlisted entries will be put to a public vote in August and September, alongside the mobile phone weather category.

Some changes are happening this year. The 2022 competition has moved to a new platform called Zealous and the youth category no longer has a minimum age limit, open to anyone under the age of 18, so long as a responsible adult submits the entry. Young Weather Photographer of the Year is also being supported by The Week Junior Science+Nature, as a media partner.

Winner of Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 mobile category (Image credit: © Christopher de Castro Comeso - Weather Photographer of the Year 2021)

The winners of Weather Photographer of the Year 2022, as well as Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 (under 18 category) and the Mobile Phone – Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 will be announced on 06 October 2022 via a social media live stream.

Be sure to enter this year's competition to be in with a chance to win cash prizes, a Canon Selphy CP1300 printer, media packs and signed photo books.

