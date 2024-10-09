Are you learning photography? I think you should buy this camera

Looking for a starter camera? I think you should get this body and lens – you won't find a cheaper camera bundle anywhere!

If you're learning or interested in learning photography, John Lewis has a great deal on a camera that I think is perfect for you.

The Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm lens is just £370 – making it the cheapest camera-and-lens combo you'll find, with a superb saving of £159 on a setup that will get you shooting straight out of the box.

