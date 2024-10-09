Are you learning photography? I think you should buy this camera

If you're learning or interested in learning photography, John Lewis has a great deal on a camera that I think is perfect for you.

The Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm lens is just £370 – making it the cheapest camera-and-lens combo you'll find, with a superb saving of £159 on a setup that will get you shooting straight out of the box.

Canon EOS 2000D + lens|was £529.99|now £370

SAVE £159.99 at John Lewis An ideal beginner bundle, the camera boasts a capable 24.1MP sensor and comes in a ready-to-shoot setup with a versatile 18-55mm lens and a pair of batteries – everything you need to get started right away!

A whole generation of photographers learned how to take pictures on an affordable DSLR like this Canon EOS 2000D (review).

A great place to start, this entry-level body is ideal for anyone looking to learn their way around a camera, without having to wrestle with complicated controls and unnecessary features.

Which isn't to say that it isn't capable; the 2000D's 24.1MP APS-C image sensor can produce truly sublime shots packed with detail. The bundled EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS III lens has a versatile zoom range (effectively 28.8-88mm in full frame terms) and offers super-close focus, enabling you to take macro-like shots as close as 12cm.

It only shoots FullHD video, but that's not really what this camera is for: it's a back-to-basics body that helps you get to grips with the nuts and bolts of stills photography. It's also the most affordable bundle you'll find, making this an unbeatable deal.

You might be interested in the best cameras for beginners, and you can also check out the best Canon cameras across all categories.