Are full frame sensors for "people with low camera literacy"?

By
published

Panasonic says crop sensors are "difficult to use for people with low camera literacy" while full frame sensors "are easier to understand". So… are full-framers dumb?

A man scratching his head, stylized in a single red tone
(Image credit: Future)

A pair of Panasonic executives have made some provocative statements, suggesting that it takes a higher degree of knowledge and camera literacy to understand Micro Four Thirds compared to full-frame sensors. 

Toshiyuki Tsumura, general manager of Panasonic's Imaging Solutions Division, and Shiomi Noriaki, section manager of the Product Marketing Division, were talking about some of the decisions made regarding the Panasonic Lumix S9. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals.

