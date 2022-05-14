Aquaman Jason Momoa tells paparazzi to F*%@o*. Offers the press photos for free!

Jason Momoa, Actor best known for his chilled vibes, eco-friendly companies and starring as Aquaman, along with his recent appearance in Dune and other Hollywood blockbusters, keen Leica user, and RED cinema camera user, has gone to Instagram Stories to share his frustration with the Paparazzi.

Momoa says he is done with the Paparazzi after following a recent run-in with them while filming some new content in Italy. As of yet, we don't know what this new film is, but looking at Momoa's previous stories on Instagram it involves a large production with a shot-over helicopter.

Jason Momoa went on to say that if any newspaper or whatever wants an exclusive or pictures of what he is up to, they can simply get in touch with his friend, producer and director Damien Bray. Damien will provide all the details and images of what Jason Momoa is up too for FREE saying " F..... the Paparazzi, I'll take your money M........ F.........."

On hearing the news we reached out to Damien Bray to really find out what was going on and what Jason was involved in today, so far we have had no reply.... but we will keep you posted if that changes!

If you want to see the full story for yourself, you can watch it here * , roughly 17 tabs in. *Warning this Instagram post contains strong language from the start

Read more:

Best Leica camera

Best cinema camera

Leica M11 review

Dune: shot digitally, transferred to film, then re-digitized, but why?