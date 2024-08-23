Applications for the prestigious 15th edition of the Carmignac Photojournalism Award extended to September 9

This edition of the award is dedicated to Southeast Asia and the violations of rights caused by illegal overfishing

Bénédicte Kurzen for Fondation Carmignac
Ghana, Accra, Zongo Lane, Spring 2023. Zongo Lane is like an Alibaba cavern. Hundreds of small shops for all types of electronics components, modules, and general parts populate the narrow streets of this old Accra neighborhood. Repairers and often parts sellers. Broken electronics get dismantled and reused. Ghanaians, but also Nigerians work here. It also used to be the marketplace for Used and W aste Electrical and Electronic Equipment ( UEEE) coming from Europe but the narrow streets were not allowing all the containers to park and of fload without creating a complicated traf fic situation. While in Europe the independent repairers have almost disappeared, an entire economic ecosystem survives on this craft (Image credit: © B é n é dicte Kurzen for Fondation Carmignac / NOOR)

Applications for the 15th edition of the Carmignac Photojournalism Award have been extended to September 9, 2024. 

Founded in 2009 by Edward Carmignac, every year, the award funds the production of an investigative photo reportage on human rights violations and geo-strategic issues in the world.

