Apple will be watching you – Cupertino to launch smart camera?

Apple's very first smart IP camera could be set to shake up the home surveillance market in 2026

Apple logo, plus sign, Logitech Circle View, equals sign and question mark used to create visual equation, inviting viewer to wonder what an Apple-branded smart IP camera might look like
Details are currently thin on the ground, but Apple could be set to take the smart IP camera market by storm in 2026 (Image credit: Apple / Logitech / Digital Camera World)

Apple could be set to launch its very first smart IP camera in 2026, according to a report by respected TF Securities International analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, for Medium, who also names Goertek as the assembly supplier.

Apple has previously collaborated with third-party brands to deliver the best HomeKit cameras such as the Logitech Circle View and Eve Outdoor Cam, so an Apple-branded smart IP camera will be a first for Cupertino. And potentially, a very lucrative move indeed.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

