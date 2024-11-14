Details are currently thin on the ground, but Apple could be set to take the smart IP camera market by storm in 2026

Apple could be set to launch its very first smart IP camera in 2026, according to a report by respected TF Securities International analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, for Medium, who also names Goertek as the assembly supplier.

Apple has previously collaborated with third-party brands to deliver the best HomeKit cameras such as the Logitech Circle View and Eve Outdoor Cam, so an Apple-branded smart IP camera will be a first for Cupertino. And potentially, a very lucrative move indeed.

Smart IP cameras are home-surveillance cameras that work wired or wirelessly over a network. And with tens of millions of units shipped annually, they’re big business. According to the same Medium article, Apple has a “long-term goal of annual shipments of 10+ million units for this product line.”

News that Apple will entrust Chinese manufacturer Goertek with the manufacture of its new smart IP camera certainly isn't surprising. Apple and Goertek’s relationship is well established, with the latter best known for turning out AirPods. And indeed, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, in addition to the smart IP camera, it seems likely Apple will entrust Goertek with its new AirPods model for 2026, too.

The analyst suggests that the popularity of the health-management features on Apple Watches could be used to drive next-gen AirPod sales, with shipments estimated to reach a whopping 65–68 million units in 2026.

Concrete details are thin on the ground, but Apple's HomeKit technology has already left a lasting impression on the home-surveillance industry. An Apple-branded smart IP camera with unbridled access to Apple tech and innovations will surely rock the boat further. Watch this space...

