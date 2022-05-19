Eve Outdoor Cam is seamless security solution for Apple Homekit users

By published

New outdoor security camera made exclusively for Apple HomeKit lets you keep on your property wherever you are

Eve Outdoor Cam
(Image credit: Eva Systems)

Eve Systems have announced the first-ever floodlight security cameras designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit. The Eve Outdoor Cam keeps a close eye on your home around the clock and protects the privacy of users’ personal space in the process, and will be a strong candidate for inclusion in our best Homekit camera guide.

The Eve Outdoor Cam has been built from the ground up to keep data secure, access to the camera, no matter if the connection is local or remote, is always direct and fully encrypted thanks to the home hub (Apple TV or HomePod). Live images never reach the cloud, not even Apple iCloud. Recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud account and this new camera is now available for $249.95.

(Image credit: Eve)

Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems commented “Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds. Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes.”

Whenever something is up, Eve Outdoor Cam will send a notification to the user’s iPhone, using the on-device intelligence of Apple TV or HomePod, it can also record every motion automatically or distinguish between people, vehicles, pets, and packages. 

It packs a 1080p/24fps H.264 camera with infrared night vision and a huge 157° field of view into a distinctive-looking enclosure. Its sleek body is protected by a matte black metal frame with elegantly rounded edges. Opaque white glass dominates the front, and the wall mount combines a robust, three-axis hinge with an ultra-compact socket so you can attached this to any surface or area you want protecting.

We will be running a full review of the Eve Outdoor Cam very soon.

Read more:

Best outdoor security camera
Best CCTV cameras
Best doorbell cameras
Best spy cameras
Best pet camera

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles