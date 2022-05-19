Eve Outdoor Cam is seamless security solution for Apple Homekit users

Eve Systems have announced the first-ever floodlight security cameras designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit. The Eve Outdoor Cam keeps a close eye on your home around the clock and protects the privacy of users’ personal space in the process, and will be a strong candidate for inclusion in our best Homekit camera guide.

The Eve Outdoor Cam has been built from the ground up to keep data secure, access to the camera, no matter if the connection is local or remote, is always direct and fully encrypted thanks to the home hub (Apple TV or HomePod). Live images never reach the cloud, not even Apple iCloud. Recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud account and this new camera is now available for $249.95.

(Image credit: Eve)

Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems commented “Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds. Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes.”

Whenever something is up, Eve Outdoor Cam will send a notification to the user’s iPhone, using the on-device intelligence of Apple TV or HomePod, it can also record every motion automatically or distinguish between people, vehicles, pets, and packages.

It packs a 1080p/24fps H.264 camera with infrared night vision and a huge 157° field of view into a distinctive-looking enclosure. Its sleek body is protected by a matte black metal frame with elegantly rounded edges. Opaque white glass dominates the front, and the wall mount combines a robust, three-axis hinge with an ultra-compact socket so you can attached this to any surface or area you want protecting.

We will be running a full review of the Eve Outdoor Cam very soon.

Today's best Eve Outdoor Cam deals $249.95 View

Read more:

Best outdoor security camera

Best CCTV cameras

Best doorbell cameras

Best spy cameras

Best pet camera