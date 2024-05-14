Analogue Wonderland and Kodak plan largest synchronized UK film walk ever

Do you live in the UK, love analogue photography, and like being out and about with like-minded people?

Then sign yourself up for one of ‘The Big Film Photowalks’ across the UK organized by Analogue Wonderland, and Kodak Film.

With the aim of bringing together like minded aficionados, Analogue Wonderland have teamed up with Kodak to launch the biggest concurrent UK film walk ever.

With more than 40 walks planned across the country at exactly the same time, from Fraserburgh in the north, to Brighton in the south, attendees will get a guided tour from a local film expert, a Kodak color 35mm film, and free development of that roll with Analogue Wonderland.

Photos taken on the walk will also automatically be entered in a photo competition, judged by experts from the two hosts, with several prizes up for grabs.

The plan is that with various locations all around the country, everyone will be within a reasonable distance from a photowalk that suits them.

Tickets are £12 and you can sign up on Analogue Wonderland's website here.

Group sizes will differ depending on UK location. (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

The tours will be led by Analogue Wonderland staff and ambassadors, analogue organizations or trusted community members including individuals from the Royal Photography Society, Hazlehurst Studios, Intrepid Cameras, Sunny 16 Podcast, LondonCameraProject, Solarcan, and more.

Analogue Appeal

The debate rages on as to whether film or digital photography is better, but what is for certain is that film is very much back to stay. Arguably sparked by a desire to go back to basics by many, and engage with digital detoxing, other factors include visual platforms such as Instagram offering ‘vintage’ or ‘retro’ filters, reminding people or possibly showing people for the first time, the nostalgic allure of film photography.

Recapture the magic of film by picking up one of the best film cameras around today, and get yourself signed up.

Whether you’re a seasoned film photographer looking to get involved with a new community, or you’re just starting out and looking for like-minded people, this could be the summer photography event for you.

Attendees of a previous Analogue Wonderland Photowalk discussing the day in the pub. (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

