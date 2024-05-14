Analogue Wonderland and Kodak plan largest synchronized UK film walk ever

By
published

Walks in over 40 different UK destinations will all take place on June 29, all starting at 12pm

The Big Film Photography Walk hosted by Analogue Wonderland and Kodak
(Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

Do you live in the UK, love analogue photography, and like being out and about with like-minded people? 

Then sign yourself up for one of ‘The Big Film Photowalks’ across the UK organized by Analogue Wonderland, and Kodak Film. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

