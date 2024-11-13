An influencer who brought a camera crew on e-bikes to NYC Marathon gets disqualified and banned from all future events

This is not the first time Matthew Choi has brought his team on electric bikes into marathons – and the running community is furious

A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from the 2024 New York City Marathon, and banned from any subsequent competitions, after he turned up with a camera crew on electric bikes.

The organizers, New York Road Runners (NYRR), said in a statement last week that influencer Matthew Choi, 29, violated the group’s code of conduct and competition rules, not to mention those of World Athletics, running’s international governing body.

