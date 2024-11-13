An influencer who brought a camera crew on e-bikes to NYC Marathon gets disqualified and banned from all future events

This is not the first time Matthew Choi has brought his team on electric bikes into marathons – and the running community is furious
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from the 2024 New York City Marathon, and banned from any subsequent competitions, after he turned up with a camera crew on electric bikes.
The organizers, New York Road Runners (NYRR), said in a statement last week that influencer Matthew Choi, 29, violated the group’s code of conduct and competition rules, not to mention those of World Athletics, running’s international governing body.
The group said:
“One of the incidents brought to NYRR’s attention was that Choi ran with the assistance of two unauthorized people riding the course on electric bicycles, obstructing runners.”
He has been accused of injuring runners, obstructing water stops, and preventing people from getting personal bests and finishing in higher positions.
More than 55,000 people ran in the event and Choi, who describes himself on his Instagram profile as a “video producer” and “athlete”, finished the 26.2 mile (42.2 km) race with a time of 2:57:15, about 50 minutes after the overall winner, Abdi Nageeye.
He admitted that he blocked people from getting water, affected personal bests, and endangered other runners.
Despite the apology, and promise to never use e-bikes in a marathon again, many users on Instagram branded the video virtue signaling, and suggested if Choi was truly sorry he would remove the videos that were taken during the race.
An Instagram user said:
"Weird how your apology came after the lifetime ban from NYRR and backlash. You had 3 hours to call off the bikes after impeding many other non-influencer runners that probably worked harder than you to earn their bibs. Don’t quite understand the praise for apologizing, it’s a standard expectation what [sic] should happen after pulling what you tried."
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.