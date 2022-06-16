Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2022: big savings in store at mega summer sale!

It has been officially confirmed by Amazon that the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 - the retailer's annual two-day summer sales event - will take place on 12 July to 13 July.

We predict early deals will start from June 21, the retailer said in a press release (opens in new tab) this morning we can except 55% off select Amazon devices, and more deals from big-name brands, and you can be sure we will post the best deals on offer as soon as we seen them.

You'll also be able to try many of Amazon's additional subscription services for free for up to four months, including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Day 2022 event will last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on 13 July at midnight local time. However, not all of the deals will be live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends.

In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

With a few weeks to go until the event officially begins, the Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a little light on the ground. However, this will soon pick up, and when it does you be sure to casting your eyes over the deals that will be placed on this page. Our advice would be to bookmark this page and check back later, as we'll be scouring Amazon to discover the very best Prime Day camera deals around.

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

