Alice Mann's iconic 'Drummies' photo series comes to the UK for the first time

By
published

Alice Mann's seminal photography series is coming to the UK with previously unseen images

Drummies by Alice Mann
Chloe Heydenrych, Paige Titus, Ashnique Paulse, Elizabeth Jordan, Tammy Baantjies and Chloe de Kock Fairmont High School Majorettes, Durbanville, Cape Town, 2018 (Image credit: Alice Mann)

For the first time, Alice Mann's seminal and award-winning body of work – Drummies – will be exhibited in the UK.

Now based in London, Alice Mann is a South African photographer whose work has been shown around the world, and this year she presents her first UK solo show at David Hill Gallery in London.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles