AIPAD's acclaimed photography and art gallery showcase returns to New York

The profound power of photography will be boldly showcased this month at The Photography Show, presented by AIPAD. Now in its 41st edition, the show in New York City claims to be the longest-running exhibition dedicated to the photographic medium.

Each exhibitor at the show will be a member of the prestigious Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) and the members-only fair will open this Friday 20 May until 22 May 2022 on New York's Fifth Avenue.

The AIPAD show this year will feature a tantalizing array of the most contemporary and museum-quality work, exhibited alongside modern and exemplary 19th -century examples of fine art photography. An exciting and fresh atmosphere is to be expected, bringing together 49 galleries from 9 countries and 23 cities across the US and around the world.

The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) was originally founded in 1979 and represents over 80 of the world’s leading galleries in areas of fine art photography, photo-based art, video, and new media.

Cooking the Goose, 2017 (Image credit: Patty Carroll / AIPAD)

The AIPAD is known for its dedication to creating and maintaining the highest standards of scholarship and practice in the business of exhibiting, buying, and selling fine art photography.

Moon-Addict, 2021 (Image credit: Paul Cupido / AIPAD)

This year, The Photography Show will be hosted at a new midtown Manhattan location: Center415 on Fifth Avenue in New York City, situated between 37th and 38th streets. The show will run concurrently with Frieze New York, a 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, Volta New York, and other photography and art-based fairs.

Saori on Seaplane Wing, Dominican Republic, 2009 (Image credit: Rodney Smith / AIPAD)

A number of events have been arranged in conjunction with and leading up to The Photography Show, with a series and program of six virtual 'AIPAD Talks' in collaboration with Aperture, taking place on 18 May that will feature influential leaders in the world of photography, renowned museum curators, and artists. The AIPAD Talks are free to the public who must register first for access.

Dahl-Wolfe, Mary Jane Russell in a Balenciaga Gown with Cat, Paris, 1951 (Image credit: Louise Dahl-Wolfe / AIPAD)

AIPAD has additionally arranged a partnership with the International Center of Photography where it will present a Photobook Fest on May 21 and 22, with opening times from 11am to 7pm. The Fest will be held at the ICP’s newest building on the Lower East Side, located at 79 Essex Street, New York.

Jungbauern (Young farmers), Westerwald, 1914 (Image credit: August Sander / AIPAD)

The event will feature leading and independent photobook publishers and photographers showcasing their latest image-based books, as well as online programming and in-person book signings. Attendees can receive free access to Photobook Fest by presenting their show ticket at the International Center of Photography.

A Ti De, 2020 (Image credit: Oye Diran / AIPAD)

Michael Lee, President of AIPAD shared that: “After an absence of almost three years due to COVID-19, we can’t wait to reunite the global photography community in New York City for The Photography Show presented by AIPAD.”

He continues, “There is a great desire for photography dealers, collectors, curators and museum groups to finally gather again in front of the best in photography. We look forward to presenting a tightly focused member fair in a fresh venue in the middle of Manhattan and with dates that place AIPAD in the exciting art calendar in May.”

The Fashion Train, New York, 1960 (Image credit: Tony Vaccaro / AIPAD)

Opening hours for The Photography Show presented by AIPAD are:

Friday, 20 May: 1pm – 7pm

Saturday, 21 May: 12pm – 7pm

Sunday, 22 May: 12pm – 5pm

Madoko 3, 2022 (Image credit: Casper Faassen / AIPAD)

Be sure to grab yourself a ticket now to The Photography Show presented by AIPAD, hosted in midtown Manhattan in New York City's Fifth Avenue. Don't miss the beautiful images on display only until 22 May 2022.

