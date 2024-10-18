After a week of workshops, screenings and the Panda Awards, Wildscreen Festival 2024 wraps up today

As the 42nd Wildfilm Festival 2024 draws to a close, it’s been an incredible week full of learning from the leading industry experts, watching incredible feats of wildlife cinematography, and rubbing shoulders with passionate, knowledgeable people.

This female-led organization is committed to disrupting the industry, “championing diversity and inclusion and reconnecting us all with the beauty of nature.”

Highlights included listening to explorer and presenter Steve Backshall on how to successfully film an extreme expedition, Gavin Thurston's thoughts on gimbals and a demonstration of a DJI Ronin 4D-8K, a screening of Expedition Amazon with a Q&A with National Geographic veteran photographer Thomas Pechak, and talking to the brains behind some of the impressive kit on show, such as the people from Arri.

Another highlight was watching the world premiers of the winners of the Edge of Nature: Short Film Fund, as part of the session ‘On the Edge: Nature Through a New Lens’.

Four emerging filmmakers from around the world each received up to £15,000 (approximately $19,500 / AU$29,000) to produce a boundary-pushing short film that spotlighted Evolutionary Distinct and Globally Endangered (EDGE) species and zones.

Tania Ãlvarez Guerrero, Myles Storey, Nikki Tan, and Will Clothier all took to the stage to talk about their incredible films. Subject matters ranged from the legend of the Tapir in Mexico, to drag queens and conservation in the Philippines.

The prestigious Panda Awards took place last night, celebrating the best in natural world storytelling. Among the winners were the National Geographic film, Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, which won coveted Golden Panda Award, along with the Scripted Narrative Award and Producer / Director Award.

Elsewhere veteran cameraman and filmmaker Alastair MacEwen picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the BBC's The Watches 2023 (fronted by familiar faces Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan) garnered a Sustainability Award.

Wildscreen brings together experts and the curious, both with a passion for nature and storytelling, “connecting creativity with conservation by convening storytellers and conservationists, nurturing a global community and next generation of storytellers, and raising awareness of conservation through educating and connecting local communities with the natural world through stories.”

By democratizing the creation of and access to nature’s stories, Wildscreen Festival attracts 2,000 storytellers and 45,000 members of the public to Bristol, England every year. Through its talent schemes, it supports over 500 emerging talents, including 48 people from underrepresented groups via the UK industry mentorship program, and 12 paid international internships within production companies, among other incredible enterprises.

Take a look at the Wildscreen site to learn more about this unique event and organization, and get involved with Wildscreen 2025 .

