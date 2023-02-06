Affordable phone specialist POCO announces its latest POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO is a phone maker that is a bit of an underground success, capturing the hearts and pockets of a lot of younger budget-conscious consumers around the world. With flagship-level components, on-point design, and very reasonable prices, POCO phones are certainly some of the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab) around today.

POCO is back with the POCO X5 Pro 5G, its latest top dog from its range of phones. This is a direct successor to the POCO X4 Pro 5G from last year, which our reviewer praised for its winning combination of style, screen quality, and affordability.

This year's phone learns from last year's efforts and improves upon them in almost every way with faster processing and improved cameras now capable of 4K video.

POCO X5 Pro 5G improvements

The improved processing comes courtesy of a Snapdragon 778G processor, and an octa-core processor with Qualcomm's Arendo 642L graphics. According to POCO, this has yielded a 41 percent faster startup time and a 69 percent improvement in photography processing. The phone either comes with 6GB RAM in the 128GB model, or 8GB in the 256GB version of the X5 Pro 5G.

The display remains largely unchanged from last year, but then there is not much to improve. Sporting a 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, 10-bit color, and covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, these screens sound like the dream screens for playing back creative content and gaming.

The X5 Pro 5G also has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which some much more expensive phones are still without (*cough* Apple), this enables graphic content to be displayed much more smoothly and pleasantly. The screens are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added scratch resistance.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: cameras and features

The rear cameras consist of the same setup as the X4 Pro 5G, with a 108MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. All these cameras should perform the same image quality as last year's model, but with the upgraded processor, should do it a lot faster.

As the name suggests, the X5 Pro 5G has 5G networking and also has Dual SIM capabilities. There is also Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax. The battery is rated for 5000mAh and comes with a 67W turbocharger in the box.

Measuring 162.91x76.03x7.9mm and weighing 181g, the POCO X5 Pro 5G with be available in black, blue, and yellow colors. It is available to order right now from POCO and from Amazon in select countries.

