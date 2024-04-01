Adobe introduces ANOTHER exciting AI tool to Firefly's image generation

By Kalum Carter
published

This is Adobe's latest AI tool to transform the way image generation is possible in Firefly

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe is celebrating one year of Firefly, and in this time we have seen numerous additions of features and improved capabilities to an almost scary level of AI generation. 

Adobe Firefly ranks among the best AI image generators, creating mindblowing artworks and 'photographs' from the simplest prompts. What's more, Firefly is ethically trained on licensed images from Adobe Stock, and designed for safe commercial use. 

Prompt: a portrait photograph of an elderly medieval king; wearing a crown on his head; leaning on a table(Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

Above: Images that I have produced using my photographs in Adobe Firefly with the new Structure Reference tool. Reference images are on the left and generated images are on the right 

Prompt: an illustration of a grey storkbill with a dull yellow beak(Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

Above: Images that I have produced using my sketches in Adobe Firefly with the new Structure Reference tool. Reference images are on the left and generated images are on the right

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

