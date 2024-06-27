Actor playing Danny Lyon in The Bikeriders was inspired by Zendaya’s photography skills

By
published

Lyon spent four years riding with the group, becoming a member and documenting them in his successful photobook

This Is My Life I'm Talking About by Danny Lyon
(Image credit: Danny Lyon)

The recently released feature film ‘The Bikeriders’ is an American crime-drama story, inspired by the 1967 photobook of the same name by photographer and filmmaker Danny Lyon.

The film depicts the lives of the Vandals MC, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, founded in 1935.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles