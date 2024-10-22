Ace Pro 2 – an 8K GoPro beater on every front from Insta360 and Leica

The new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action has launched after a week of build-up from Insta360, and the camera not only boasts a spec sheet which will have both GoPro and DJI worried – not least 8K video and a large sensor – but other subtle design improvements.

This camera has a wider 157-degree Leica Summarit lens (that's a 13mm EFL), a 1/1.3-inch image sensor, and a dedicated 5nm image processing chip for AI features including upgraded "PureVideo". It can capture 8K at 30fps, 4K60fps in HDH, and 4K120fps.

The original Ace Pro, launched in November 2023, was the first action camera to bring 8K video, beating both GoPro's 5.3K and DJI's 4K. DJI, however, had established a lead in low light situations thanks to a bigger imaging sensor (seen in then-new Osmo Action 4), so GoPro's resolution argument was already a dubious argument for most. It was blown out of the water when the Ace Pro came along with the same size image sensor and an even higher resolution.

Insta360, however, adopted a slightly different tac with their attempt at best action camera. Where the others used a tiny front screen, the Ace Pro opted for a large flip-up touchscreen, as commonly seen on vlogging cameras.

The Ace Pro 2 doesn't change this – though the screen is even bigger (the case isn't). It does, however, address the build of the shell around it with a similar-looking, but redesigned case for ruggedness. It is waterproof to 12m (39ft), and the microphone now includes a swappable in-body wind guard mount.

(Image credit: Insta360)

"Our goal was to refine and enhance the groundbreaking features of the original Insta360 Ace Pro to deliver an unparalleled experience," says JK Liu, founder of Insta360. "We are confident these upgrades establish a new industry standard."

The camera is not short of features, even including a dashcam mode. I am already testing it, as Insta360 sent me an early sample, however, because the weather and my preferred activities haven't coincided well it's not yet ready. I can say, though, that the device certainly feels more convincingly built; there is just something more convincing about the sealed doors.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ace Pro 2 in the field with me, next to an iPhone 16 Pro Max for scale. (Image credit: Future)

The Ace Pro 2 is shipping immediately from Insta360.com and other retailers, and the price is $399 for the standard bundle, which includes a wind guard, single battery, mount, mic cap, and USB-C cable. There is a dual battery bundle for $419.99.