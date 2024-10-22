Ace Pro 2 – an 8K GoPro beater on every front from Insta360 and Leica

By
published

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 – co-engineered with Leica – has arrived, and it must have GoPro worried!

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 camera on a selfie stick in a helicopter front seat, next to the control panel. You can see the pilot and passenger in the camera&#039;s monitor.
(Image credit: Insta360)

The new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action has launched after a week of build-up from Insta360, and the camera not only boasts a spec sheet which will have both GoPro and DJI worried – not least 8K video and a large sensor – but other subtle design improvements.

This camera has a wider 157-degree Leica Summarit lens (that's a 13mm EFL), a 1/1.3-inch image sensor, and a dedicated 5nm image processing chip for AI features including upgraded "PureVideo". It can capture 8K at 30fps, 4K60fps in HDH, and 4K120fps.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles