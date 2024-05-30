Abbey Road Studios launch the 2024 Music Photography Awards

Abbey Road Studios is the most famous music recording studio in the UK and is recognized among the top studios globally. In recognition of the exceptional photography that centers around music, the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards returns and is now accepting submissions.

Photography has a significant role in music culture, contributing to album covers, tour posters, and magazine features. The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards was the inaugural competition dedicated to music photography, aligning with the studio's commitment to supporting, showcasing, and enabling the finest music photography.

• See our guide for the best professional camera

It remains the only global music photography award and this year it is divided into 6 open and 3 invitational categories. The open categories include Undiscovered Photographer of the Year (Supported by Adidas), Music Moment of the Year (Supported by Outernet and voted for by the public), Live Music Award, Underground Scenes Award, Making Music Award, and Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool.

The three invitational categories include the categories of Portrait, Editorial, and Icon. They are for those nominated and chosen by the judging panel - and what a judging panel for this year's awards.

The 2024 judging panel is made up of powerhouses from across numerous creative industries. It includes photographers such as Ashley Verse and Pooneh Ghana, Vanity Fair’s editor of creative development David Friend, and lead singer of Gossip Beth Ditto - to name a few.

Outkast (Image credit: Rankin)

Leading the panel of judges is Rankin, famed for his fashion and portrait work in addition to capturing some of the most famous musical icons of the time.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on the awards he says, "Now in our third year, I’m incredibly excited to see what we can expect from the 2024 entrants. The quality of photography from last year’s entrants was extremely impressive, and I'm sure that this year will raise the bar even higher. We want to find and recognize the emerging, undiscovered and established talent that exists in music photography, as well as shine a light on photographers of all backgrounds. Once again, I will be giving one photographer the opportunity to win a day's mentorship with me on a shoot.”

The awards are free to enter and are open to all, with the submission deadline being July 18, 2024. These awards are extremely valuable for aspiring music photographers as on top of the competition's recognition, last year saw 1.5 million visitors attend the exhibition at London’s Outernet and saw several of the winners going on to secure high-profile shoots and opportunities as a result of being nominated.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the legendary Abbey Road Studios on October 3, 2024. Don't hesitate to head over to the website to submit your images!

Today's best Play, Rankin and Rankin An Exploding World deals $55.32 View

Abbey Road Studios' Music Photography Awards winners 2022

You may also be interested in our guide to the best camera for music videos