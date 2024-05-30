Abbey Road Studios launch the 2024 Music Photography Awards

By
published

The only photography awards dedicated to music photography have returned and are open for submissions

Abbey Road Music Photography Awards
Macy Gray (Image credit: Rankin)

Abbey Road Studios is the most famous music recording studio in the UK and is recognized among the top studios globally. In recognition of the exceptional photography that centers around music, the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards returns and is now accepting submissions. 

Photography has a significant role in music culture, contributing to album covers, tour posters, and magazine features. The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards was the inaugural competition dedicated to music photography, aligning with the studio's commitment to supporting, showcasing, and enabling the finest music photography. 

