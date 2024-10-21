A flagship camera phone with a variable lens aperture may be coming

By
published

A serial tipster has revealed the upcoming Nubia Z70 Ultra could feature a stepless variable aperture primary camera

A photo of the Nubia Z60 Ultra
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Prolific phone tipster Digital Chat station is at it again, this time revealing details about the upcoming flagship phone from Nubia: the Z70 Ultra. According to this latest leak, the phone's primary 50 megapixel, 35mm camera module will feature a variable lens aperture. Where the current Z60 Ultra also boasts a 50MP primary camera, its aperture is fixed at f/1.6. The Z70 Ultra is claimed to feature a 6-blade aperture diaphragm capable of stepless aperture adjustment, though we don't yet know what the aperture range will be. Interestingly you can see the variable aperture in action in this video:

Nubia Z70 Ultra's 35mm Variable Aperture - 50MP Large Bottom Sensor - YouTube Nubia Z70 Ultra's 35mm Variable Aperture - 50MP Large Bottom Sensor - YouTube
Watch On

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

