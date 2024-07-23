A $1 MILLION fund for photographers is up for grabs courtesy of Aftershoot!

AI culling software brand Aftershoot announces a new $1 million fund to support local photography communities

That's right, you heard that correctly! Aftershoot has created a fund dedicated to giving back to the photography community, with a total budget of $1 million. 

You may be aware of Aftershoot for its state-of-the-art AI-assisted culling software, which speeds up workflow, saving countless hours scouring images and removing those misfired or missed focus shots. However, it's not the AI software that is making the headlines today, as Aftershoot announces the Create Together Fund and commits $1 million (about £773,000 / AU$1.5m) to support photography communities around the globe – 'Empowering photographers everywhere'. 

