A documentary about an otter takes the gold at the Panda Awards as part of Wildscreen Festival

By
published

‘Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story’ wins the Golden Panda award for its excellent storytelling

A group of people accept an award at Wildscreen Festival
The team behind the beautiful 'Billy & Molly' with their three awards, including the coveted Golden Panda (Image credit: Wildscreen Festival)

The Panda Awards took place on the penultimate night of Wildscreen Festival in Bristol, England on 17 October celebrating the best of international wildlife film and television.

Sponsored by Warner Chappell Production Music, the awards remain the highest honor in the industry, comprising 15 categories, plus three special awards including the Golden Panda for the best overall production.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

