5 brilliant new iPhone features coming with Apple iOS 16.1

By Rachael Sharpe
published

Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen

iPhone 14
(Image credit: Apple)

Following the release of the bug-fixing update iOS 16.0.3 (opens in new tab) early this week, Apple is now getting ready to roll out the full iOS 16.1 update. The official public release is expected later this month, but ahead of this, it has now, as is standard, been rolled out to developers, which means we get to know what features we can look forward to ahead of time.

1. iCloud Shared Photo Library

Exciting, the new update offers shared iCloud Photo Library – giving users the ability to create a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on – absolutely perfect for families and close friendship groups. The new feature allows users to share photos they already have in their personal libraries or alternately share based on a start date, or people in the photographs. 

2. Live Activities 

Another of the major changes in iOS 16.1 so far is the addition of Live Activities, which helps you stay up-to-date with things that are happening in real-time, directly from your Lock Screen.

3. Clean Energy Charging

Apple is aiming to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone with the addition of Clean Energy Charging, which optimizes charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources – nice! 

4. Matter 

iOS 16.1 sees the addition of Matter – a new smart home connectivity standard that is set to enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across different platforms. Modern home life, sorted. 

5. Apple Wallet changes 

The new operating system update allows iPhone users to delete Apple Wallet if they choose to – for the first time.  

How to get iOS 16.1 

Developers and public beta testers can now install the iOS 16.1 beta 5 update now by going to Settings > Software Update on an iPhone or iPad enabled to get beta updates.

The exact date iOS 16.1 will be officially made available to the public is not know, but a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), suggests the week of October 24 – not long to wait! 

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

