360-camera-time: I'm not waiting for GoPro Max 2, this Insta360 X4 deal is good enough for me to go 8K!

By
published

Rumors sites and financial reports promise a new GoPro 360-degree camera, but with a deal on the proven and excellent X4, why wait to see if it can catch up?

Insta360 X4 camera and hot deal sticker
(Image credit: Future)

Lets' be honest, trying cameras is cool. I mean it's a job, and it takes time and I'm not going to pretend any form of journalism is well remunerated, but, hey, I get to try stuff and that means I have a pretty good idea what is, well, actually good!

That means that when it crosses with something I really like – exciting new-ish ways of capturing images – so much the better. That's why I bought my first 360-degree camera on my own dime and despite my worries it'd ruin a family holiday, it didn't. I do feel like I want more resolution, though, and I grow tired of wating to see if the long-rumored GoPro Max 2 will be a worthy competitor to the Insta360 X4 which I've already tried and is brilliant. Then I see it's on discount too. What's a guy to do?

Insta360 X4 (Standard Bundle)
No 1. 360-DEGREE CAM
Insta360 X4 (Standard Bundle): was $499.99 now $424.99 at Amazon

Save 15% on the top 360-degree camera And that's why this is a good deal; it's not because it's the biggest saving number you'll see this weekend, but because it's a new, current thing that's the best. An 8K sphere of video is enough that you get surprisingly good 360-degree video to work with, and a lot of refinements to the design make this more robust as an action camera in general (like detachable lens guards).

Recording specs are currently best-in-class

🎥 8K/30fps or 5.7K/60fps | 🖼 72MP | 🔋 135 mins (depending on mode)

My Review: ★★★★★ (read more...)


🇺🇸 Insta360 X4 was $499 now $424 on Amazon.com
🇬🇧 Insta360 X4 was £499.99 now £425.99 on Amzon.co.uk
🌍 Insta360 direct store deals

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

