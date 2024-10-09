3 Legged Thing's Binoz claims to be the most versatile binocular-to-tripod mount ever

By
published

With a plethora of mounting options, Binoz can attach pretty much any pair of binoculars to pretty much any tripod or strap

3 Legged Thing Binoz binocular mount
Binoz quickly and securely affixes binoculars to a tripod (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

As every decent wildlife photographer knows, the first step in photographing animals out in the wilds is finding them in the first place. As such, a decent pair of binoculars is as essential as a monster telephoto lens in many pros' kitbag, and to that end British maker of offbeat tripods and other camera accessories 3 Legged Thing has introduced Binoz – a binocular mount to address the increasing overlap between naturalists, birders, and photographers.

The Binoz binocular tripod mount is Arca-Swiss compatible, enabling it to fit easily on the majority of tripod heads, and features a ¼”-20 screw thread, making it equally simple to fit to a wide variety of binocular brands. A spring-loaded button mechanism allows binoculars to be connected or released with a single touch, making setup and adjustments straightforward when out in the field.

