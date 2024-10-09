3 Legged Thing's Binoz claims to be the most versatile binocular-to-tripod mount ever

As every decent wildlife photographer knows, the first step in photographing animals out in the wilds is finding them in the first place. As such, a decent pair of binoculars is as essential as a monster telephoto lens in many pros' kitbag, and to that end British maker of offbeat tripods and other camera accessories 3 Legged Thing has introduced Binoz – a binocular mount to address the increasing overlap between naturalists, birders, and photographers.

The Binoz binocular tripod mount is Arca-Swiss compatible, enabling it to fit easily on the majority of tripod heads, and features a ¼”-20 screw thread, making it equally simple to fit to a wide variety of binocular brands. A spring-loaded button mechanism allows binoculars to be connected or released with a single touch, making setup and adjustments straightforward when out in the field.

Binoz comes in two colorways, with Moss being the more colorful option, while Darkness is – dare we say it – the more boring but more practical choice (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Binoz mount has a knurled locking screw that allows users to mount and level binoculars accurately; once the desired level has been achieved, the locking screw can secure the binoculars in position. In addition to Arca-Swiss tripod compatibility, Binoz also offers a Peak Design-compatible footing to enable use with the company's Capture Camera Clip V3.

The mount also has an integral QD (quick detach) socket in its base, enabling its use with QD-compatible straps and accessories. There are also standard 3/8”-16 and ¼”-20 threads in the base, for added versatility.

In addition to securing your binoculars atop a tripod, Binoz features a QD socket for speedy attachment to compatible staps and accessories (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“We’ve been getting more and more involved in birding and associated products in the last 12 months, and I really wanted to be able to enter this market space with offerings that give the user more – more functionality, more capability, and more aesthetically focused. The Binoz delivers just that – the most cross-compatible binocular mount in the world, with Arca, 3/8”, ¼”, PD Capture, and Quick Detach mount options. We’re really excited to see these in action,” said 3LT CEO, Danny Lenihan.

Binoz is made from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, with stainless steel fixings, and comes in two colorways – Darkness (matte black) and Moss (green).

The suggested retail price is $59.99/£49.99.

