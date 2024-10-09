3 Legged Thing's Binoz claims to be the most versatile binocular-to-tripod mount ever

With a plethora of mounting options, Binoz can attach pretty much any pair of binoculars to pretty much any tripod or strap
Binoz quickly and securely affixes binoculars to a tripod(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)
As every decent wildlife photographer knows, the first step in photographing animals out in the wilds is finding them in the first place. As such, a decent pair of binoculars is as essential as a monster telephoto lens in many pros' kitbag, and to that end British maker of offbeat tripods and other camera accessories 3 Legged Thing has introduced Binoz – a binocular mount to address the increasing overlap between naturalists, birders, and photographers.
The Binoz binocular tripod mount is Arca-Swiss compatible, enabling it to fit easily on the majority of tripod heads, and features a ¼”-20 screw thread, making it equally simple to fit to a wide variety of binocular brands. A spring-loaded button mechanism allows binoculars to be connected or released with a single touch, making setup and adjustments straightforward when out in the field.
The Binoz mount has a knurled locking screw that allows users to mount and level binoculars accurately; once the desired level has been achieved, the locking screw can secure the binoculars in position. In addition to Arca-Swiss tripod compatibility, Binoz also offers a Peak Design-compatible footing to enable use with the company's Capture Camera Clip V3.
The mount also has an integral QD (quick detach) socket in its base, enabling its use with QD-compatible straps and accessories. There are also standard 3/8”-16 and ¼”-20 threads in the base, for added versatility.
“We’ve been getting more and more involved in birding and associated products in the last 12 months, and I really wanted to be able to enter this market space with offerings that give the user more – more functionality, more capability, and more aesthetically focused. The Binoz delivers just that – the most cross-compatible binocular mount in the world, with Arca, 3/8”, ¼”, PD Capture, and Quick Detach mount options. We’re really excited to see these in action,” said 3LT CEO, Danny Lenihan.
Binoz is made from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, with stainless steel fixings, and comes in two colorways – Darkness (matte black) and Moss (green).
The suggested retail price is $59.99/£49.99.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.