Swarovski claims its new binoculars "push the boundaries of physics"

Swarovski Optik has expanded its highly-regarded NL Pure binocular series by introducing two new models: the NL Pure 10x52 and 14x52. Since its debut in 2020, the NL Pure series has been praised for its revolutionary wide field of view and groundbreaking design, making it a top choice among sport optics enthusiasts.

The new models offer enhanced performance with a sophisticated optical system and compact, precise mechanics.

(Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

According to Stefan Schwarz, CEO of Swarovski Optik, the company’s goal with the NL Pure line was to create binoculars that bring users closer to nature. “Our specialists pushed the boundaries of physics to meet our high demands for optical quality and design,” Schwarz boasts.

He emphasized that the new NL Pure 52 models offer unparalleled field of view, detail recognition and ergonomics, making them unmatched in the current market.

The NL Pure 52 models, equipped with a 52mm objective lens, are designed for challenging viewing situations such as long distances or low-light environments. Swarovski's advanced Swarovision technology, featuring field flattener lenses, ensures sharp and clear images. These binoculars are ideal for extended observation sessions, boasting exceptional color fidelity, edge sharpness, and high light intensity.

(Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

In addition to their advanced optics, the NL Pure 52 binoculars are built with ergonomics in mind. A unique "wasp waist" design allows for a comfortable grip, while the optional forehead rest provides stability for extended use, particularly at the 14x magnification level.

Priced at $3,499 / £2,910 for the 10x52 and $3,499 / £2,950 for the 14x52 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), these new models further solidify Swarovski Optik’s reputation for delivering high-performance sport optics.

