Swarovski claims its new binoculars "push the boundaries of physics"

By
published

Swarovski expands its NL Pure line with new high-performance binoculars that "push the boundaries of physics"

Swarovski NL Pure 52 Binoculars
(Image credit: Swarovsk)

Swarovski Optik has expanded its highly-regarded NL Pure binocular series by introducing two new models: the NL Pure 10x52 and 14x52. Since its debut in 2020, the NL Pure series has been praised for its revolutionary wide field of view and groundbreaking design, making it a top choice among sport optics enthusiasts. 

The new models offer enhanced performance with a sophisticated optical system and compact, precise mechanics.

