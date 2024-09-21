2024 is on track to have the best camera and lens sales for years

Japanese camera and lens maker trade body Camera Imaging Products Association (CIPA) has released its export figures for July, showing that 2024 camera and lens shipments to date are exceeding those from the past couple of years. And with over  half the year gone, this year promises to be significantly healthier than the preceding couple of years, should this trend continue. 

In fact, the figures for the month of July showed the strongest monthly worldwide shipments of both cameras and lenses so far, with the figures showing steady month-upon-month increases throughout the year, aside from a slight dip for June. With July 2024 showing an 8% increase over July 2023, the market is looking very healthy indeed. 

