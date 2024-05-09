12 teenagers will win a $500 Canon voucher in new photography competition

By
published

The Canon x Best Buy Teen Tech Center Photo Contest will close on 31 May and the theme is 'Environment'

Photography by Heather Krut
(Image credit: Heather Krut)

Canon has launched their Canon x Best Buy Teen Tech Center Photo Contest that will run until May 31 2024. 

With the theme of ‘Environment’, all 12 winners will all receive a $500 gift card.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles