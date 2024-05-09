12 teenagers will win a $500 Canon voucher in new photography competition

Canon has launched their Canon x Best Buy Teen Tech Center Photo Contest that will run until May 31 2024.

With the theme of ‘Environment’, all 12 winners will all receive a $500 gift card.

Canon has teamed up with Minnesota-based technology retailer Best Buy, and the competition is exclusively open to members of the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, a 501(c)(3) which supports teenagers to have access to technology.

To enter , parents and legal guardians need to submit the Best Buy Teen Tech Center member’s photo by 31 May.

The photos must be taken with a digital camera with a lens – pictures taken with cell phones and AI images will not be accepted.

Other rules and specifications include:

Photos must be large JPEG files

Photo should be named as "FirstName.LastName" Example: Heather.Krut.jpeg

The contest is open to all Best Buy Teen Tech Center members

Each participant can submit one photo

All submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting them

Photos must be taken from a digital camera with a lens – no cell phone photos, NO AI

Winners will be decided by a panel of Canon judges

All eligible submissions will be judged on the basis of theme (25%), composition (25%), proper exposure (25%), and autofocus (25%).

The competition, which is the brainchild of Canon USA technical specialist Heather Krut, is hoping to encourage more teenagers to take up photography, and appreciate the world around them.

The competition defines the theme of the environment as, “a surrounding or condition in which a person, animal, or plant lives or operates. Participants can interpret the theme from their perspective. It must fit the environment theme but can be as broad or specific as you’d like. Home environment to the outdoor environment or focusing on something specific within those environments.”

