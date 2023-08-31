100 tips for amazing outdoor shots! N-Photo 154 on sale today

The September 2023 issue hits the newsstands on 28 August – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 154
As the harsh light of summer begins to subside, there’s never a better time of year to get out and about with your camera to shoot the great outdoors. In this issue’s lead feature, we’ve collated 100 tips to help you get the best images of everything the natural world has to offer, including landscapes, wildlife, astro, macro and plants and flowers. 

We treat our apprentice to a day out at the Gigrin Farm red kite feeding centre in Wales, as she learns to shoot these incredible raptors as they swoop at dizzy speeds to feed on the wing. 

In our Big Test, we try a selection of square slot-in filter systems, beloved of landscape photographers, and we test Sigma’s 16mm f/1.4 DC CN | C wide-angle lens for crop-sensor DX Z-mount Nikons. 

Elsewhere, we reveal how there’s more to the battery that powers your Nikon than meets the eye; speak with a fine-art photographer about shooting mannequins in infrared; reveal the results of the ‘low light’ round of our NPOTY competition (where there’s a Nikon Z 9 up for grabs, no less!); and bring you our usual selection of photo shooting and editing projects to try your hand at.

