What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our weekly quiz #3

By Chris George
published

How much do you know about photography? Our new fun trivia quiz will test out what you really know!

Quiz Time graphic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

How good is your photographic knowledge? Do you know your f-stop from your stop bath? Our new weekly quiz will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?

(Image credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

1 The Leica M range of rangefinder cameras is popular amongst street photographers (as well as monarchs). But what does the M stand for?

a Mirrorless

b Messsucher

c Maastricht

d Messerspiegel

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

2 Which Alfred Hitchcock film stars James Stewart as a wheelchair-bound photographer?

a Psycho 

b Dial M for Murder

c The Birds

d Rear Window

3 Which of these is used to calculate depth of field?

a Circle of Confusion

b Circle of Willis

c Circle of life

d Circle of excellence

4 Which of these filters do landscape photographers use to ensure that the foreground in the shot does not appear too dark?

a Neutral density (or ND)

b Ultraviolet (or UV)

c Linear polariser

d Graduated neutral density (or ND grad)

5 Color temperature is measured in Kelvin. If a light source is 2000K, what colour is that most likely to appear to us and to a camera?

a Purple

b Green

c Orange

d Blue

6 What is Pictbridge?

a An electronic version of a right-angle finder

b Way of printing images from your camera without using a computer

c Trade name for a type of gimbal head, used for supporting heavy lenses on a tripod

d Obsolete camera that is half-way between a compact and an SLR


7 What are the millions of individual light-sensitive cells on a camera’s sensor called, which are often mistakenly referred to as pixels?

a Photocells 

b Photoreactors

c Photosites

d Photons

8 Which type of lens will give you the most depth of field?

a Wide-angle

b Telephoto

c Fisheye

d Macro

9 Which of these is not a digital image format

A .png 

B .dng

C .tif

D .ppi

10 If you grab a still image from a 4K video, how many pixels it contain?

a  4 million 

b 8 million

c 16 million

d It depends on the resolution of the camera’s sensor

Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

