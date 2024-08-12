Could this lens make me rethink my opinion of the Lumix S9?

The Lumix S 18-40mm lens has been shown for the first time – but could it have changed my whole opinion on the Lumix S9?

There is a lot to like about the Panasonic Lumix S9. It is compact yet packs a full-frame sensor, it makes editing a breeze with built-in LUTs, and it looks pretty damn good. But when I reviewed the camera, one thing that marred the whole experience was the underwhelming selection of lenses that paired well the body.

Panasonic was clearly aware of this, and launched the Lumix S 26mm pancake lens alongside the S9 in an attempt to fill this void. It looked the part, but is still one of the most bizarre lenses I have covered. The Lumix S 26mm is a fixed f/8 aperture manual focus-only lens with very mediocre image quality – and was certainly not what the S9 deserved.

