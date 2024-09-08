This is why I travel the world with a pink bear as my photographic sidekick

I’m a multidisciplinary artist, working across painting, photography, print and sculpture. When I’m not in my studio, I’m exploring the world with my camera and the Pink Bear. The work I create draws on my life, especially my ongoing journey of improving my mental health through personal growth. Also fundamental to my work are global issues, such as environmental changes and experiences of isolation.

The Pink Bear emerged from the recesses of my childhood memories, surfacing during my exploration of cognitive behavioural therapy. Initially, I viewed the Pink Bear as an alter ego: a mask concealing my true self beneath a veneer of a happy memory. Yet relying on this character to navigate the world only fuelled negative coping mechanisms, reinforcing the belief that I didn’t quite fit in.

Happy Camper – Mexico City, Mexico

Over time, however, the Pink Bear also underwent a transformative journey, evolving into a beacon of strength and resilience – qualities I aimed to embody. Today, the Pink Bear symbolizes hope.

In the company of the Pink Bear, contrasting landscapes become a canvas for storytelling – mountains, surreal realms, bustling cities and remote corners of the world provide the stage. As my constant companion, the Pink Bear transcends the confines of youthful innocence, stepping into a delicate space between reality and make-believe.

Rise Above Yourself – New York, USA

The photographs I create while travelling are never computer-generated or collaged together. Each shot of the Pink Bear is achieved by a real figure wearing a human-size character suit. For me, there is a sense of nostalgia and romance about taking my photographic works live, rather than faking the Pink Bear in post-edit.

In an age where everyone has a camera in their pocket, to use full camera gear is key to the authenticity that is so central to my work. This commitment is also a physical challenge as I negotiate the practicalities of taking heavy equipment (20kg) on missions that are frequently arduous, if not flat-out dangerous.

Purple Star Light – Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Along with my Nikon D850, I use Nikkor AF-S 35mm f/1.4, AF-S 50mm f/1.4 and AF-S 85mm f/1.4 primes, a Nikkor 105mm f/2.8 macro, and the ‘Holy Trinity’ of Nikkor AF-S 14-24mm, AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 and AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms; plus Profoto lighting kit and various tripods and stands.

While I once preserved my Nikon cameras meticulously, worrying about their pristine condition, I now embrace their use, even if it means a splash of paint, a smudge of dirt or a few scratches (a Nikon went under a wave in Australia, and it still worked). They are tools meant to be utilized, not stored away for special occasions.

The Eagle Rider – Altai Mountains, Mongolia

Overthinking the process, I believe, holds back artistic expression. Understanding the craft and its fundamentals is key: education empowers you to break free from rigid processes and explore new possibilities and expressions.

Amore – Venice, Italy

LUAP Pink Bear Scholarship

LUAP recently announced a grant of €250,000 to establish the LUAP Pink Bear Scholarship, in collaboration with The University of Europe for Applied Sciences, which offered 17 scholarships for students starting their courses this September.