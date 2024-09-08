This is why I travel the world with a pink bear as my photographic sidekick

Artist LUAP explains why he trots the globe in the company of a life-sized pink bear, along with a back-breaking quantity of Nikon gear…

Pink bear with flower petals blowing in the wind
Time Can Escape You – Chilterns, UK (Image credit: LUAP)

I’m a multidisciplinary artist, working across painting, photography, print and sculpture. When I’m not in my studio, I’m exploring the world with my camera and the Pink Bear. The work I create draws on my life, especially my ongoing journey of improving my mental health through personal growth. Also fundamental to my work are global issues, such as environmental changes and experiences of isolation.

The Pink Bear emerged from the recesses of my childhood memories, surfacing during my exploration of cognitive behavioural therapy. Initially, I viewed the Pink Bear as an alter ego: a mask concealing my true self beneath a veneer of a happy memory. Yet relying on this character to navigate the world only fuelled negative coping mechanisms, reinforcing the belief that I didn’t quite fit in.

Multidisciplinary artist behind the Pink Bear
