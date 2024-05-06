Talking turkey with RSPCA Young Photographer Awards winner Jamie Smart

By Adam Waring
published

At eight years old, Jamie Smart is the youngest ever winner of the prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards, along with her pet turkey

Jamie Smart / RSPCA Young Photographer Awards
When an outbreak of bird flu confined Frederick to his pen, Jamie shot her ‘Not Guilty’ competition-winning image. (Image credit: Jamie Smart / RSPCA Young Photographer Awards)

I entered the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards again this year because I loved the competition so much last year. I remember leaving the ceremony at the Tower of London and saying to mum and dad: “I want to win this one day!” And with that I set myself a challenge and goal to try to capture images that would be good enough for me to have a chance.

The idea of photographing our turkey Frederick came to me while I was wandering around my garden with my camera just looking for things to photograph. I spotted him in his pen looking at me through the bars – he was being kept inside because of bird flu. He had a curious look in his eyes so I thought I’d try to get a different image of a turkey while he was standing there looking at me... this is where the photo of him came about and was also the idea for the portfolio of a turkey. I wanted to do something different and unique with the portfolio of the turkey as people overlook turkeys. 

N-Photo

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography,  N-Photo is the title for you. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles