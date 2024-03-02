Pro kit: Fashion, underwater and commercial pro Rafał Makiela reveals his essential gear

If you're looking for a new way to freshen up your portraits and give them a brand-new look, you could do far worse than experiment with underwater photography. Not your average portraits, underwater shoots require skill on behalf of both the photographer and model, as well as intricate outfits, waterproof makeup, underwater housings to keep your expensive equipment safe, and much more!

We recently caught up with Rafał Makiela who, in addition to photographing fashion, commercial and documentary, also loves to dip his toe (quite literally!) into underwater photography.

Rafał is based in Poland where he runs underwater and studio photography workshops. His motto is: "The underwater world is mysterious and magical. Everything is different, there is no defined end to the bottom or top. Gravity almost does not apply, the light is different and, at times, completely unpredictable. In the water, almost everything you dream becomes possible. Each vision and idea is feasible."

Here he gives us an insight into his work, and reveals the essential kit he needs on his shoots. Be sure to check out his Instagram and website for more inspiration.

Professional underwater portrait photographer Rafał Makiela (Image credit: Rafał Makiela)

My photography journey began with the birth of my daughter, Maximilianna. On the day of her birth, I rushed to the store and bought a simple digital camera to capture her first day. Then another day, and another, and that’s how it all started 19 years ago.

At that time, I was professionally involved in running my own restaurants, but over time, I became so fascinated with photography that I completely dedicated myself to it. I kept buying better equipment and honing my skills, specializing in wedding and advertising photography. But most days, I would also photograph my daughter as she grew.

Twelve years ago, I saw an underwater photograph online that fascinated me and I wanted to give it a go myself. It was incredibly challenging when I started out because I didn’t have access to a good underwater housing, and I had no idea how to get started. But with each session, I gained more and more experience. In 2014, I traveled to Dubai, where I continued to work in wedding, advertising and underwater photography. It was there that I received a fantastic award at the HIPA festival in the Portfolio category.

The underwater photos I present here were taken for the Polish pop star Justyna Steczkowska on the occasion of her career anniversary. One of the funny things was that we tried for nearly two hours to sink a piano for the photos. Finally, we succeeded, and you can see the result in the pictures.

Rafał's pro portraiture kit

(Image credit: B&H)

I’ve been working with Canon cameras for over 15 years and I’m thrilled with their quality. The colors straight out of the body are amazing, and at the moment, I wouldn’t trade them for any other system. I can’t bring myself to let go of my older Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR just yet; it’s been a workhorse of mine for so many years, so I keep it to hand as another backup body.

(Image credit: Future)

Recently, I sold my beloved Canon EOS 5DS as it was getting a little long in the tooth and had quite a lot of shutter clicks. I’ve upgraded to the Canon EOS R5, which is a mirrorless camera with a 45MP full-frame chip. I also have another mirrorless full-frame Canon EOS R body as a backup with a 30MP sensor. I use my old EF lenses with my new mirrorless bodies by using the Canon EF-EOS R adapter.

3. Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM

(Image credit: Canon)

This is my primary lens for underwater photography. I’ve had it for a long time, and it’s just great for my work in underwater fashion photography. Sometimes I also use it for landscape and interior shots. It’s very durable and has performed exceptionally well in all the challenging conditions I’ve put it through over the years.

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EF 24-70mm f2.8L II USM is a lens I use in practically every type of photography I do. It’s an excellent all-rounder, perfect for weddings and commercial shoots. I always have it in my camera bag as the most versatile and reliable option. It’s bright, fast and, most importantly, dependable. It always delivers, whether I’m in the desert, snow or on a fashion runway.

5. Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L telephoto lens is perfect for close-ups, portraits and situations where I don’t want to be at the center of the action, but still be able to zoom in to capture fantastic shots. It’s bright, fast and quiet, making it suitable for photojournalism, weddings and advertising photography, too.

6. Ikelite Underwater housing

(Image credit: Rafal Makiela)

I’ve been using Ikelite underwater housings since the beginning of my underwater fashion photography career, and I’ve been truly impressed. It strikes the perfect balance between price and quality, and is light and easy to use. I wouldn’t have been able to take my most spectacular underwater photos without it.

