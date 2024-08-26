Portrait photographer Réhahn: “Part of me that wishes I could be a painter, but photography happens to be my chosen medium”

Born in France but resident in Vietnam, Réhahn has just published his latest book: 100 Iconic Portraits. Featuring a hundred of his best-known photographs of people, taken in Vietnam, Cuba, Malaysia and India, it includes the most expensive photograph ever sold in Asia – the ‘Hidden Smile’ portrait of Madame Xong.

Only available from Réhahn’s website, each copy of 100 Iconic Portraits will be signed by the photographer. With 165,000 Instagram and 500,000 Facebook followers, Réhahn is one of the world’s most celebrated portrait photographers, known for producing work that glimpses into the souls of his subjects.

But curating and writing 100 Iconic Portraits isn’t the only thing that Réhahn has been busy with of late.

In 2023, he started to create a series of images as an homage to the Impressionist artists in France in the late 19th century. Growing up close to where Impressionist painting started, in Honfleur on the Normandy coast, Réhahn decided to reimagine the initial influences of the Impressionist painters, but in a contemporary way.

So he devised methods to merge the fields of fine-art painting and photography to create a new medium, ‘Memories of Impressionism’, which draws on the work of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters including Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Edgar Degas and Vincent Van Gogh.

Works from this series started appearing on Réhahn’s website in 2023. The images are created with only natural effects, such as shooting through fire or using reflections on water, rather than any artificial effects or filters.

And Réhahn’s timing for creating his new medium was not accidental: Paris may have been in the spotlight this year for the summer Olympic Games, but 2024 also marks 150 years since the birth of the Impressionist movement, when the French capital hosted the first Impressionist exhibition at a gallery on Boulevard des Capucines.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘An Phuoc’, Cham Ethnic Group, Phan Rang, Vietnam, 2015 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

France is a long way from where Réhahn has been based for the last 13 years, Hoi An in Vietnam. So why did he choose to leave his home in Europe and settle on the other side of the world?

“Vietnam captured my heart from the moment I first visited,” he replies. “I fell in love with the people, the cultures and the natural beauty that surrounds me every day. Living in Vietnam has been a source of inspiration and joy for me as an artist.

“In the countryside, I am surrounded by the vivid hues of agricultural landscapes, traditional crafts like mat weaving and daily activities such as fishing.

“Hoi An provides me with everything I could ask for as an artist – a culturally diverse and visually stunning environment, a rich history, and most importantly, a community that embraces and supports my work,” he adds.

‘Krishna’, Varanasi, India, 2019 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

Réhahn certainly likes to travel for his art – 100 Iconic Portraits features photos captured in countries including Cuba, India, Malaysia and Vietnam. Despite differences in appearance, language and customs, he says, we are united by a deep desire for connection and understanding.

“I’ve seen this repeatedly in my ‘Hidden Smile’, ‘Ageless Beauty’ and especially ‘Precious Heritage’ projects [see ‘Réhahn’s work at a glance’, below], where I spent over a decade documenting Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups.

“This project profoundly shaped my understanding of human nature. One of the most striking lessons has been the realisation that the pursuit of satisfaction in life and progress doesn’t always follow the same trajectory.

“Many of the communities I’ve immersed myself in may lack modern conveniences and comforts that we often take for granted in developed societies. Yet their contentment and happiness are not defined by material wealth or the pursuit of fleeting pleasures.

“Across Cuba, India, Vietnam and beyond, despite varying languages, appearances and customs, I have discovered meaningful connections that transcend cultural boundaries. These encounters have taught me that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in the richness of relationships and the appreciation of life’s simple joys.

“In essence, my travels have been a continual lesson in humility, reminding me that the pursuit of happiness is intricately linked to our ability to find contentment within ourselves and our relationships with others, rather than in external validations or possessions.”

‘The Thinker’, Cham Ethnic Group, Phan Rang, Vietnam, 2019 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

For Réhahn, building relationships through photography has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of his work, with many close friendships having started with conversations instead of clicks of the shutter button.

So how does he approach photographing someone sitting for him? By getting to know his subjects on a personal level, communicating with them and understanding their stories, he says.

“A great portrait goes beyond technical skill; it captures a moment of truth and intimacy. The interaction between photographer and subject is crucial; it’s about creating a space where the subject feels comfortable and respected, allowing their true self to shine through.

“The priority in any portrait is about making the subject feel seen, understood and valued. This atmosphere of mutual respect and trust is essential for the subject to relax and reveal their authentic self. For me, every portrait session is an opportunity to forge a meaningful connection with the individual I photograph.

“Whether it’s an elder from a remote village in Vietnam or a child in bustling Havana, I strive to establish a rapport that goes beyond language and cultural barriers. This connection allows me to capture moments that convey the subject’s humanity – their joys, sorrows, hopes, and dreams.”

And this certainly pays off in the pictures that appear in 100 Iconic Portraits. More than just how Réhahn composes or lights them – although this certainly helps – they really do afford the viewer a deeper insight into the character of the sitter.

You feel like you know the person a little, despite never having met them, which attests to the power of Réhahn’s portraiture. But sitting for Réhahn doesn’t have to be a fleeting, one-off experience.

‘Moustache’, Jaisalmer, India, 2014 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

“After photographing someone, I often return with their portrait as a way to nurture and continue our connection. This gesture is about honouring their story and showing appreciation for the trust they’ve placed in me.

“Unfortunately, there have been moments of heartache when I’ve returned to deliver a portrait only to learn of the subject’s passing. It’s a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life.”

While sad, these circumstances can lead to Réhahn developing deeply emotional interactions with the families of his sitter, where the portrait becomes a cherished memory, a reminder for the family of the spirit and presence of their loved one.

“It’s incredibly humbling to witness how a photograph can evoke such powerful emotions and provide solace during times of loss,” Réhahn says.

“This cycle of remembrance and honouring the subject’s legacy is profoundly meaningful to me. It underscores the importance of capturing not just a likeness but the essence of a person – their personality, their aspirations, their humanity.

“This act of giving back is fundamental to my philosophy as a photographer – it’s about reciprocity and building enduring bonds.”

So rewinding to the beginning, how did it all start for Réhahn? “Photography for me was initially a means to capture and preserve the beauty I encountered in my travels,” he says.

“I didn’t formally study art in a traditional sense but growing up in Normandy surrounded by art and culture certainly influenced my aesthetic sensibilities.

“I am also someone who loves research as much as creation – I enjoy going back in time and taking principles from different moments in the history of art and rethinking them. It gives me the freedom to explore without the pressure of meeting standard expectations or trying to follow rules.

“My photography style has evolved from a deep interest in different places, cultures, art forms and time periods.”

Réhahn cites the French photographer Nadar (1820-1910) as a major influence on his work – on multiple levels. Having started out as a caricaturist, Nadar turned to photography and became renowned for capturing the essence of his subjects.

“I like how his plain dark backgrounds create a dichotomy between the formality of the portrait style and the intimate expressions on the faces of his subjects.

“His portraits also evoke the concept of negative space, which was highly prized in Japonisme – a movement that influenced many Impressionist painters. This technique not only creates a focal point on the subject but also allows the composition to breathe, drawing the viewer’s attention to the essence of the portrait.

“Nadar’s portraits are not just photographs, they are windows into the souls of his subjects. This authenticity is something I strive for in my portraits, where genuine moments and emotions are paramount.”

Nadar chose to capture his sitters using only natural light, to eliminate any hint of artificiality in the final photograph, and Réhahn has opted to use this approach in his own photography.

His current camera setup comprises a Canon EOS R5 and a range of lenses including an EF 70-200 mm f/2.8L IS II USM, an EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM, and an EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM.

“Natural light has a unique quality that enhances the authenticity of a photograph,” he explains. “It can reveal subtleties in skin tone, texture and mood that artificial light often fails to capture. It creates a connection to the environment and the moment that artificial lighting cannot replicate.

“I also think back to the work of the Impressionists. The style was created because these artists were trying to capture the transitional nature of light and colour throughout the days and different seasons.

“My philosophy is aligned with theirs – get out of the studio and get into nature. It’s part of my artistic process and, more importantly, it is part of my lifestyle.”

‘Yen’, Bahnar Ethnic Group, Kon Tum, Vietnam, 2016 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

Réhahn’s journey into photography inspired by the Impressionist painters has seen him create a new body of work, using the people, culture and landscape of Vietnam as his canvas. There’s a section of his website dedicated to the project, and he is also preparing a new book about Impressionism, which will retrace the history of the movement until the present day [see ‘Réhahn’s Memories of Impressionism series’, below].

“My exploration of Impressionist photography has become a profound passion of mine,” he says, “blending the techniques of light, color and atmosphere that define the Impressionist and post-Impressionist movements into my photographic compositions.

“This artistic approach allows me to reinterpret scenes and moments in a way that evokes emotion and nostalgia, much like the painters who inspired me. It’s a creative exploration that continues to inspire and challenge me, pushing the boundaries of how I perceive and portray the world around me.”

But lovers of Réhahn’s portraiture can expect much more to come – his forays into Impressionist photography and the publication of 100 Iconic Portraits don’t draw a line under any of his previous work.

“100 Iconic Portraits is a way for me to share a selection of my favorite portraits and the stories behind them. It reflects a milestone in my journey as a photographer, but is certainly not the end. I will continue to capture portraits that celebrate the diversity and humanity of our world.

“As I pursue my Impressionist photography project, it will be interesting to see how my portrait work evolves with that new aesthetic. I don’t even know yet where that will take me! And I also want to note that 100 Iconic Portraits is certainly not my last book. I have a couple of other projects in the works that I will share with my followers in the near future.”

For any readers looking to visit Vietnam, Réhahn has three galleries in the country: two in Hoi An and one in Ho Chi Minh City. His work will grace any hanging space, of course, but there’s more to the galleries than print sales.

Réhahn is known for his ‘Giving Back’ philosophy, which sees him return to people who have sat for him and offer them something that can improve their lives, from medical care to education.

“I believe that photography should contribute positively to the communities it portrays,” he says. “My Giving Back project ensures that I maintain relationships with people I care about.”

Réhahn’s Memories of Impressionism series

“My deepest inspirations actually come from the world of painting. Artists such as Cezanne, Degas, Monet, Caillebotte, Van Gogh and Hopper resonate with me profoundly. Their use of color, texture and composition transcends the flat surface of their canvases, creating depth and emotion that I try to emulate in my photography. There’s a part of me that wishes I could be a painter.

“Photography, however, happens to be my chosen medium. The challenge lies in translating the techniques of these painters into photographic form, where color, light and texture play pivotal roles in capturing not just what I see, but the essence and spirit of the people and cultures I photograph.”

(Image credit: © Rehahn)

‘Impression’

“Creating these works involved a lot of experimentation to find the right techniques. ‘Impression’ was one of my first Impressionist photos. I created it by focusing entirely on a rippled reflection of women working in a flooded field.

“The movement of the water created the distortion that I was looking for, which mimicked the spontaneity of a painter’s brushstrokes.”

(Image credit: © Rehahn)

‘Flame II’

“Flame II was created with my heat technique. Twice a year in Hoi An, farmers burn their rice fields after the harvest to replenish the soil and to get ash to use as fertiliser in peanut gardens. I shoot through the heat distortion that occurs around the intense heat of the flames.

“The weird effect of the air, which seems to shimmer and shift, creates an interesting appearance in the photos. It is almost like a texture – like layers of paint – that’s added to the scene.”

(Image credit: © Rehahn)

‘Ocean Dream’

“This was shot on salt flats in central Vietnam. The salt fields, near the ocean, are flooded with ocean water; as the farmers manipulate the salt on the surface, it makes striations of white that create a surrealist effect.

“I like how the salt appears to be the white froth on an ocean wave or even like clouds. In these photos, and in all of my work, I don’t use any filters. I’ll just adjust the contrast and highlights a little.”

Réhahn’s major work at a glance

‘Madam Xong’, Vietnam, 2012 (Image credit: © Rehahn)

Hidden Smile

Réhahn’s portrait of Madame Xong (above) is his most well-known work and jump-started his career. The Hidden Smiles series builds on this image: the subjects of the photographs cover their mouths to create a frame for their eyes. Réhahn also focuses on the lines left behind after years of smiling – a person’s life story leaves an imprint on the body and the human face is the map of these memories, he says.

Precious Heritage

Spending a decade photographing the 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam had a profound effect on Réhahn. Gathering traditional crafts and costumes from tribal leaders in the villages he visited, Réhahn soon needed a location to display them alongside his portraits, so opened the Precious Heritage Museum in Hoi An.

Ageless Beauty

This project aims to challenge societal norms about beauty and ageing, by celebrating the timeless dignity and wisdom found in elders from different cultures. “Instead of trying to look younger and falling into the endless cycle of youth-seeking, isn’t it better to try to maintain a young spirit while also honouring the experiences that come with age?”

Buy 100 Iconic Portraits

(Image credit: © Rehahn)

100 Iconic Portraits by Réhahn, 120 pages, hardcover, is priced $160/€149 and is only available from Réhahn’s website. Find out more and order your copy at: www.rehahnphotographer.com

Réhahn Social Links Navigation Cultural photographer An acclaimed French photographer, Réhahn is originally from Bayeux in Normandy, France. He first visited Vietnam in 2007 with the French NGO Enfants du Vietnam. Since 2011, he has lived in the country full-time, in the coastal city of Hoi An. Réhahn has a massive international following, including 500,000 Facebook followers. He has published two books on Vietnam, plus The Collection, which contains 10 years of his photography from locations including India and Cuba.