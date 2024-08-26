Portrait photographer Réhahn: “Part of me that wishes I could be a painter, but photography happens to be my chosen medium”

By
published

The French photographer discusses his book, 100 Iconic Portraits, and why Impressionism is a major influence on his work

Photograph by French photographer Rehahn, titled ‘Francisco’ taken in Cuba in 2012
(Image credit: © Rehahn)

Born in France but resident in Vietnam, Réhahn has just published his latest book: 100 Iconic Portraits. Featuring a hundred of his best-known photographs of people, taken in Vietnam, Cuba, Malaysia and India, it includes the most expensive photograph ever sold in Asia – the ‘Hidden Smile’ portrait of Madame Xong. 

Only available from Réhahn’s website, each copy of 100 Iconic Portraits will be signed by the photographer. With 165,000 Instagram and 500,000 Facebook followers, Réhahn is one of the world’s most celebrated portrait photographers, known for producing work that glimpses into the souls of his subjects. 

Portrait photograph of French photographer Rehahn, author of 100 Iconic Portraits by Réhahn
Réhahn

An acclaimed French photographer, Réhahn is originally from Bayeux in Normandy, France. He first visited Vietnam in 2007 with the French NGO Enfants du Vietnam. Since 2011, he has lived in the country full-time, in the coastal city of Hoi An. Réhahn has a massive international following, including 500,000 Facebook followers. He has published two books on Vietnam, plus The Collection, which contains 10 years of his photography from locations including India and Cuba.

Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

