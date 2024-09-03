Photo-artist Charlotte Bellamy harnesses intentional camera movement for Light & Land exhibition

Moving to the Netherlands 12 years ago, I fell in love with the much-overlooked landscape opportunities that the country had to offer. One of which is the contrast of the woodlands and trees among an otherwise-flat and open landscape. When I started exploring the idea, I felt that these images displayed an unseen beauty on my doorstep.

I loved the idea of bringing intentional camera movement (ICM) images together as multiple exposures, and will be exhibiting these images in the Light & Land on the Mall exhibition. The idea was to create images of complexity and beauty that ask the viewer to step up close and question what they were seeing. I also wanted to push the boundary between photography and art.

‘Flooded Forest Floor’ combines a puddle reflection with an ICM of skeleton winter trees. (Image credit: Charlotte Bellamy / Light & Land)

Every image has been made within 10km of where I live. I’m not far from a national park, and even the road outside my house is featured. I embraced the opportunity to explore close to home, and to show that, with a little imagination, you don’t have to travel the world to find inspiration.

The images of this series were created over the period of about a year. A lot of the base images of ICM woodlands were made in the autumn because of the colours, but the textural images that I added were made over the whole year. I found that in the winter season, trees and grass take on a skeletal appearance, and I loved being able to merge these elements.

‘Woodland Woven Tapestry’ is named after it was printed on photo rag paper. It looks like velvet stitched with silver and gold threads. (Image credit: Charlotte Bellamy / Light & Land)

My initial project idea was one of pure ICM single-shot images. But I started a second project simultaneously, creating multiple exposures of natural elements, and thought how rewarding and fun it would be if I could intertwine the two. The project developed after about five images, sharing the following elements that helped the set work together cohesively: square crop, blue and gold tones, multiple exposures, ICM, tree structures, natural textures, and bringing a complexity to the base images.

Although I am now the proud owner of a Nikon Z 6II, these were made on my trusty D750 DSLR. I used my 24-70mm and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses. For longer shutter speeds with the ICM images, I used my NiSi 6-stop neutral density filter. I work handheld to have as much freedom with camera movements as possible.

‘Rippled Reflections’ is one of a number in the series that feature the beautiful tree-lined road where I live, which makes it really special to me. (Image credit: Charlotte Bellamy / Light & Land)

My first ever DSLR, 18 years ago, was a Nikon D40, since then I’ve worked through the range. I love the slightly smaller pro-level cameras because I am not that big, and, when I am moving the camera around, I like to feel a balanced body in my hands. I tend to work mostly with my 70-200mm because I love the way I can find compositions in the chaotic woodlands, calling on my 24-70mm for shots that encompass a wider view.

I let my creativity and imagination run wild. I loved the quite experimental process that felt like I was learning and exploring my photographic boundaries. I also loved that I made them almost on my doorstep. One that I shot about 20 metres from my house meant so much to me that it is hung at 1.5x1.5m in my living room – it’s considered a unique piece of art by my husband!

Light & Land on the Mall exhibition

Charlotte’s work will be among that of over 70 photographers at the Light & Land on the Mall exhibition, at the Mall Galleries, London, 3-7 September, with free entry.

