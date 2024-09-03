Photo-artist Charlotte Bellamy harnesses intentional camera movement for Light & Land exhibition

Landscape photographer Charlotte Bellamy combines intentional camera movement and multiple exposures for images with intrigue

‘Moonlit Dancing Trees’ combines an ICM of light and colour and a textural ICM to create depth and complexity. (Image credit: Charlotte Bellamy / Light & Land)

Moving to the Netherlands 12 years ago, I fell in love with the much-overlooked landscape opportunities that the country had to offer. One of which is the contrast of the woodlands and trees among an otherwise-flat and open landscape. When I started exploring the idea, I felt that these images displayed an unseen beauty on my doorstep. 

I loved the idea of bringing intentional camera movement (ICM) images together as multiple exposures, and will be exhibiting these images in the Light & Land on the Mall exhibition. The idea was to create images of complexity and beauty that ask the viewer to step up close and question what they were seeing. I also wanted to push the boundary between photography and art. 

