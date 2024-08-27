Light & Land’s 30th anniversary show celebrates the best in outdoor photography

By
published

Join the leading photo tour company for its exhibition at London’s Mall Galleries from 3-7 September – entry is free!

Montage of two photographs that will appear in the Light &amp; Land 2024 photo exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London, from 3 September
(Image credit: Charlie Waite / Gordon Hutchinson)

As well as being the man behind the prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year awards, Charlie Waite also co-founded Light & Land with nature photographer Sue Bishop in 1994. 

The firm celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion is holding an exhibition in association with photo printing services brand Cewe. 

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.

Subscribe now with our latest subscription deal!   

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

Related articles