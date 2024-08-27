Light & Land’s 30th anniversary show celebrates the best in outdoor photography

As well as being the man behind the prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year awards, Charlie Waite also co-founded Light & Land with nature photographer Sue Bishop in 1994.

The firm celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion is holding an exhibition in association with photo printing services brand Cewe.

Visitors to the exhibition in London, which takes place from September 3-7 , will be able to view and buy works from Light & Land photographers, tour leaders and many who have enjoyed the company’s tours.

So if you’re going to be in London on those dates, then make sure you pay it a visit – admission is free!

Ahead of the event, we caught up with Charlie to find out more about Light & Land, and the exhibition itself.

’Faroe View on Mullafossur and Gasadalur village’ by Alex Harbige (Image credit: © Alex Harbige)

Congratulations on your milestone! How many tours have you conducted since 1994 and where do you go? We are getting close to 1,500 tours and workshops since we launched Light & Land. Countries range from as far away as New Zealand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan or China to many countries in Europe, including the UK. In the last six years, we have travelled to almost 40 different countries.

How many people typically attend each Light & Land workshop? We always travel with small groups, irrespective of the location. Numbers vary depending on local circumstances and how many tutors run a particular tour or workshop. There are many reasons why we commit to small groups: the experience is better, as each client gets more time with the tutor, the atmosphere is more relaxed and smaller groups have less impact on the environment. A smaller group is easier to blend in, which means better opportunities to engage with people and better photographic opportunities.

’The Snow Storm’ by Beata Moore (Image credit: © Beata Moore)

Is it primarily landscape photography, or are other genres also catered for? We cater for several genres – landscape photography, of course, but also urban, street and documentary photography. On our cultural tours, we photograph landscapes, people, local traditions and festivals, and we also run tours and workshops that specialise in using alternative photographic techniques.

Do you need to be an experienced photographer or can an amateur learn from the leading practitioners? Most of our tours and workshops are suitable for all experience levels and many clients are dedicated amateurs who enjoy learning from tutors and fellow attendees. On occasion, we might recommend that someone at the beginning of their photographic journey attends a workshop before committing to a longer tour. If anyone is in doubt whether a tour or workshop is suitable, our tutors are always available to advise.

’Fathers, Cuba’ by Catherine Chetwynd (Image credit: © Catherine Chetwynd)

Photography has changed a lot since 1994. Do you think the positives have outweighed the negatives? The last 30 years have brought many developments in photography. The smartphone is seen as easier and more flexible and to some degree that is correct. But it’s a mistake to assume that images made with a smartphone necessarily mean ‘better’ photography. SLRs, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are still in use and photography requires full comprehension and commitment. Of course, smartphone apps have resulted in greater ease of use and more rapid response – there are now more people photographing than ever before, enjoying the process and engaging with images that express their response to the world around them. I hope the wish is to print these photographs and not leave them imprisoned on a hard drive.

’Silvery Pine’ by Gordon Hutchinson (Image credit: © Gordon Hutchinson)

What kind of photos will be on display at the exhibition? The exhibition will show a variety of work, covering many different genres, locations, styles and techniques. From Arabian desert panoramas, Cuban street scenes and impressionist woodlands to intimate close-ups of the natural world, powerful seascapes and architectural abstracts – there will be something on show for every taste!

The Lake District, England (Image credit: Charlie Waite)

Which photographers are exhibiting? Is it limited to Light & Land tour leaders and former participants? The exhibition is open to anyone who engages in photography outdoors. Several Light & Land leaders are showing their work, but it also includes our friends and clients and many other photographers. I am really excited to have a group of young photographers exhibiting – we have invited the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 and all those whose work was highly commended in the competition to show their photographs.

’Lust by Glyn Powell Evans’ (Image credit: © Glyn Powell Evans)

The gallery is one of Britain’s best and admission is free. How pleased are you to be exhibiting there? The Mall Galleries is a fabulous exhibition space and I’m excited to be back there – in 2014, we celebrated the ‘Year of the Print’ and, in 2015, ‘Light & Land on the Mall’. It’s quite an undertaking and all of us at Light & Land have been busy putting together what we hope will be an exciting event for both exhibitors and visitors alike. We very much hope to see members of the Digital Camera World audience there!

Visit Light & Land on the Mall

’Level 3’ by Barry Cooper (Image credit: © Barry Cooper)

The exhibition takes place at the Mall Galleries, The Mall, St James’s, London SW1Y 5AS, and is being held in association with Cewe, one of Europe’s leading photo printing specialists.

Opening times: Tuesday 3–Thursday 5 September, 10am-7pm; Friday 6–Saturday 7 September, 10am-5pm. Admission is free.

