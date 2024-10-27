Nikon makes the best-looking cameras – and here is the proof

By
published

These limited edition Nikon cameras are the best-looking cameras on the market right now. JUST LOOK AT THEM

James Artaius holding all four Nikon Z fc Heralbony edition cameras
(Image credit: James Artaius)

I'm a sucker for great-looking cameras – as well as just plain quirky and interesting ones, for that matter. I've bought everything from the Stranger Things Polaroid to the Pokémon Canon Ivy Rec, based purely on how cool they look.

But Nikon has just taken the title for coolest cameras currently on the market, with these four limited edition Nikon Z fc bodies designed in collaboration with art agency Heralbony.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

