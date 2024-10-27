I'm a sucker for great-looking cameras – as well as just plain quirky and interesting ones, for that matter. I've bought everything from the Stranger Things Polaroid to the Pokémon Canon Ivy Rec, based purely on how cool they look.

But Nikon has just taken the title for coolest cameras currently on the market, with these four limited edition Nikon Z fc bodies designed in collaboration with art agency Heralbony.

If you don't believe me, take a look for yourself and try telling me that these aren't the prettiest cameras available right now:

I always thought the silver-and-black Z fc was Nikon's best-looking camera. But these limited editions adorned with artwork by Heralbony – a Japanese agency that manages artists with disabilities – are just next level epic.

On the inside, obviously these are exactly the same as an off-the-shelf Nikon Z fc – but on the outside, they are literally works of art. And as a photographer, who works in a visual medium where creativity is at the heart, it's important for me that a camera is inspiring and expressive.

Samba by Momoko Eguchi (Image credit: James Artaius)

Cone Flower by Masahiro Fukui (Image credit: James Artaius)

Yurinoyoakeri by Masaharu Honda (Image credit: James Artaius)

Joyful Time by Teppei Kasahara (Image credit: James Artaius)

I think this is something that Nikon has understood with the Z fc – and the Nikon Zf, although I'm less drawn to black cameras. Because it's done more than just copy Fujifilm's approach of designing retro-style cameras that look cool; it's truly embodying these ideas of inspiration and expression.

I know that, in practical terms, a camera is just a tool. And for some people, a utilitarian black block is all they want. But I want to look at my camera shelf and be inspired. I want my cameras to make me want to pick them up and create with them. And if my camera is to be a tool, I want it to be a paintbrush – not a blunt instrument.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

It helps that the Z fc is already a pretty inspiring camera in its own right. But these designs from Heralbony are the finishing touch, the chef's kiss, the cherry on the parfait.

The Nikon Z | Heralbony Z fc Limited Editions are available directly from the Nikon Store (and may not be available in all regions).

(Image credit: James Artaius)

