These limited edition Nikon cameras are the best-looking cameras on the market right now. JUST LOOK AT THEM
(Image credit: James Artaius)
I'm a sucker for great-looking cameras – as well as just plain quirky and interesting ones, for that matter. I've bought everything from the Stranger Things Polaroid to the Pokémon Canon Ivy Rec, based purely on how cool they look.
But Nikon has just taken the title for coolest cameras currently on the market, with these four limited edition Nikon Z fc bodies designed in collaboration with art agency Heralbony.
If you don't believe me, take a look for yourself and try telling me that these aren't the prettiest cameras available right now:
I always thought the silver-and-black Z fc was Nikon's best-looking camera. But these limited editions adorned with artwork by Heralbony – a Japanese agency that manages artists with disabilities – are just next level epic.
On the inside, obviously these are exactly the same as an off-the-shelf Nikon Z fc – but on the outside, they are literally works of art. And as a photographer, who works in a visual medium where creativity is at the heart, it's important for me that a camera is inspiring and expressive.
I think this is something that Nikon has understood with the Z fc – and the Nikon Zf, although I'm less drawn to black cameras. Because it's done more than just copy Fujifilm's approach of designing retro-style cameras that look cool; it's truly embodying these ideas of inspiration and expression.
I know that, in practical terms, a camera is just a tool. And for some people, a utilitarian black block is all they want. But I want to look at my camera shelf and be inspired. I want my cameras to make me want to pick them up and create with them. And if my camera is to be a tool, I want it to be a paintbrush – not a blunt instrument.
It helps that the Z fc is already a pretty inspiring camera in its own right. But these designs from Heralbony are the finishing touch, the chef's kiss, the cherry on the parfait.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.