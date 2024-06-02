For the release of its full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Zf, Nikon challenged me to take photos based on the theme of 'standing the test of time'. The idea was to take photos that appear timeless, so that the viewer wouldn’t know whether they were taken in 1913 or 2023.
While I was on a boat on my way to Vancouver Island, Canada, I was immediately inspired by the vintage-style leather seats. It was almost as if I had taken the picture in my head before I even pulled out the camera. I asked my friend to be part of the frame. Luckily, he was dressed in what appears to be a 'timeless' outfit, so it all just clicked into place.
French photographer Maud Chalard is renowned for her ability to capture visually compelling frames that convey a narrative. Her father's passion for photography served as her inspiration. Maud pursued her education at the Estienne School in Paris, earning a BTS in visual communications and a DSSA in design and communication strategies. After leaving her office job, she embarked on a journey, traveling over 20,000 kilometers throughout the United States.
Tech details
