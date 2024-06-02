"Nikon challenged me to take photos based on the theme of 'standing the test of time'"

French photographer and director Maud Chalard tells us about the story behind her shot 'The Traveller'

The Traveller
“I added grain to accentuate the feeling of nostalgia and I also erased the name of a boat in the background as I didn’t want to leave a clue as to when it was taken.” (Image credit: Maud Chalard)

For the release of its full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Zf, Nikon challenged me to take photos based on the theme of 'standing the test of time'. The idea was to take photos that appear timeless, so that the viewer wouldn’t know whether they were taken in 1913 or 2023. 

While I was on a boat on my way to Vancouver Island, Canada, I was immediately inspired by the vintage-style leather seats. It was almost as if I had taken the picture in my head before I even pulled out the camera. I asked my friend to be part of the frame. Luckily, he was dressed in what appears to be a 'timeless' outfit, so it all just clicked into place. 

The Traveller
Maud Chalard

French photographer Maud Chalard is renowned for her ability to capture visually compelling frames that convey a narrative. Her father's passion for photography served as her inspiration. Maud pursued her education at the Estienne School in Paris, earning a BTS in visual communications and a DSSA in design and communication strategies. After leaving her office job, she embarked on a journey, traveling over 20,000 kilometers throughout the United States.

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine.

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

