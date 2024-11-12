My backlit photo of this Port Glasgow sculpture is inspired by monochrome film stock

By
published

Photo of the Day: An impromptu misty morning caused this photographer to abandon his bus trip and capture an atmospheric early morning image with his retro Nikon Zf

A black-and-white image of The Shipbuilders of Port Glasgow sculpture on a misty day with the sun directly behind the sculptures
(Image credit: Stuart Neville)

This misty, mono masterpiece was captured in Port Glasgow by photographer Stuart Neville (@glasgowpixman). The subject is a stainless steel sculpture by John McKenna called 'The Shipbuilders of Port Glasgow'. Stuart photographed the towering 33ft monument using his newly acquired Nikon Zf and Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S.

