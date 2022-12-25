Merry Xmas! We're opening our final present on DCW Unwrapped (Dec 25)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 25)

Here it is, the conclusion of our Christmas countdown! We've been unwrapping a photographic or imaging-related present every day for the past week or so, in the build up to today… when we can finally say Merry Christmas!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today's present is one that anyone would be delighted to unwrap: the Instax Square Link (opens in new tab) portable instant printer.

This completes the existing link lineup, comprising the Instax Mini Link 2 (opens in new tab) and Instax Link Wide (opens in new tab), which use Instax Mini and Wide film respectively. As you might imagine, then, the Instax Square Link uses Instax Square film – enabling you to print out your photos in the classic instant print shape, onto real instant film.

Just connect the Link to your smartphone and you can turn your selfies into instant prints or your holiday shots into sharable snaps. You can even download any image you've taken on your "proper" camera and print it as an Instax photo – perfect to stick on your fridge, slap in a scrapbook or share with friends.

The clever phone app also supports augmented reality features that enable you to bring your images to life – brilliant for sharing messages and animations with your friends and loved ones!