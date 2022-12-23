2 more sleeps! Unwrap an early Xmas gift with DCW Unwrapped! (Dec 23)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 23)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, we're just two sleeps away from the big day. So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Today we unwrapped a supremely useful surprise: the UGreen Nexode 140W Charger. This might not seem like the most exciting gift to give, but trust us – there isn't a tech fan out there who won't be grateful to receive this.

The Nexode 140W, as the name suggests, packs up to 140W of charging power – and it supports PD (Power Delivery) to supply even the thirstiest devices, from laptops to tablets to smartphones et al.

Not only does it pack a 140W USB port and a 100W USB port, it also possesses a an old school USB-A connection – so you can connect and charge your legacy devices as well as your shiny new ones.