Xmas is tomorrow… but we're opening an early gift on DCW Unwrapped! (Dec 24)

Watch video: DCW Unwrapped (December 24)

We're in the home straight of the holiday season and, for those who celebrate it, the big day is here tomorrow! So we're celebrating with our very own Christmas countdown, as we unwrap a photographic or imaging-related present every day until December 25!

Of course, you don't have to be a Christmas person to enjoy a great gift for the holidays. So regardless of what kind of meaning this season holds for you, we'd love to invite you to share in the joy of unwrapping and unboxing a fun photo gift with us each day until we reach "toy day".

It may even give you some inspiration for gifts you can give during other seasons and occasions, whether it's a birthday, a graduation or a tradition like Eid. Or of course, you may just be inspired to pick something up for yourself!

Given how much juice our Christmas decorations are currently sucking up, today's present came just in the nick of time! The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro (opens in new tab) is a portable power station that packs enough power to keep the tree lights running for a looooong time!

Ideal for staying powered up in the field if you photograph wildlife or landscapes, shooting on location if you photograph portraits or products, or even to keep your gear fully charged up if you're away on a camping or hiking trip.

Keep your camera, laptop, phone, tablet, storage devices, power banks and everything else you travel with fully charged with power. And couple the Explorer 2000 Pro with the SolarSaga 200W solar panels (all available in a single kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro (opens in new tab)) for renewable, clean, green, free energy thanks to the sun!