I've had enough of lock switches on SD cards – it's time for them to go!

There is nothing more frustrating than a corrupted memory ard especially when the problem could be avoided by removing one retired feature.

In the last few years almost every time a memory card has failed on me it’s for the same reason - the lock switch gets stuck to locked rendering the card useless, destined for the bin. Almost all cameras have a feature where you can digitally lock images to the SD card so isn’t it time manufacturers ditch the physical switch so that less can go wrong?

My most recent run-in with a dodgy SD card was with a brand-new Sandisk 62GB Extreme 170 MB/s card. I’d bought it to go on holiday and hadn’t thought to test it before leaving and when I inserted it a message popped up saying “memory card 1 locked” I semi-went into panic mode. I did have another SD card on me but if that one also corrupted I’d be in the middle of nowhere with no way to use my camera.

