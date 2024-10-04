It's 6 years old, but I think the Fujifilm X-T3 is still a damn good camera

Even after six years (and two upgrades), I think the Fujifilm X-T3 is still a great camera – and maybe a better buy than an X-T5

Thinking of picking up a Fujifilm X-T3? Even after six years, and two newer models, it's still a fantastic camera.

When it launched back in 2018, the Fujifilm X-T3 rocketed to the top of our guide to the best Fujifilm cameras. But the APS-C landscape has changed a lot since then – take a look at the current model, the X-T5, and you see headline specs like a 40.2MP sensor and in-body image stabilization. 

