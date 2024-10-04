It's 6 years old, but I think the Fujifilm X-T3 is still a damn good camera

Thinking of picking up a Fujifilm X-T3? Even after six years, and two newer models, it's still a fantastic camera.

When it launched back in 2018, the Fujifilm X-T3 rocketed to the top of our guide to the best Fujifilm cameras. But the APS-C landscape has changed a lot since then – take a look at the current model, the X-T5, and you see headline specs like a 40.2MP sensor and in-body image stabilization.

Okay, so the Fujifilm X-T3 doesn't pack as much firepower. But it's still nothing to sniff at; its 26.1MP sensor is still excellent, its phase detect autofocus system is reliable, it captures 10-bit 4K 60p video (which was a first for APS-C cameras), and it even takes bursts at up to 20fps (or 30fps, if you don't mind a slight crop to your images).

Even today, that's a pretty great spec list. Yes, I miss the stabilization of the X-T5, but honestly not the resolution – it's nice to have, but the mid-20 megapixel range is really the APS-C sweet spot for me. And you know what else?

While the Fujifilm X-T3 doesn't have the same firepower, it also doesn't have the same price tag as the latest model. Right now in the UK, I can pick up an X-T3 for £549 from MPB – that's a thousand notes less than an X-T5!

Trust me – you're going to get way better results spending a grand on glass than you would from the extra 14.1MP that the newer camera gives you. So if you're weighing up whether it's worth picking up a Fujifilm X-T3 or ponying for one of the more recent models, I think you should seriously consider saving the money and putting it towards lenses.

By all means, if you have the cash, go for one of the newer models. But honestly, unless you're shooting high-end video or fast action like sports, the Fujifilm X-T3 is still a dang fine camera.

