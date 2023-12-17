“It was a beautiful thing and suddenly I felt the Leica was the right camera. Like certain guitars, it fits your hands, your body…” The Police's Andy Summers on his photographic passions

I’ve been through many, obviously. I started off with an M42 film camera, then an M5 and an M6. In 2012, Leica came out with their first digital, the M7. I jumped straight on it. I had just done almost a month traveling all over Asia, shooting film. I was carrying a bag of 90 rolls of exposed film and I was getting so paranoid about getting these things through the airports. That was the moment I switched. You can romanticize about film and wish you were still shooting on emulsion and all that, but I’m into digital now and happy with it.

I think digital actually helped me become a better photographer in many ways because I could judge better. In the old days, we would probably give it a couple more f-stops and do all the normal stuff. Having the picture on the back doesn’t make you lazy, because you’ve still got to make all the judgment calls – whether you want a deep focus or a shallow depth of field, do you use a 28mm lens or stick to a 50mm?

All these things became much more apparent on the back of the camera and you learn to hone your skills, rather than just hoping that you’re getting the photo, as you would have done before digital.