It took a four-hour hike to get my striking black-and-white photo of Mont Blanc

By
published

Photo of the Day: Intrepid photographer hiked high up into the mountains to capture this stunning mono image of Mont Blanc

A black-and-white landscape with light settling on Mont Blanc in the background
(Image credit: Per Wilms)

This jaw-dropping black-and-white image of Mont Blanc was taken in the Aiguilles Rouges, Chamonix. It was captured by photographer Per Wilms, who used the Sony A7R III and Sony FE 24mm f1.4 G Master lens, paired with a Zeiss polarizing filter. Remarkably, the lighting settled directly on Mont Blanc in the background, highlighting the magnificent mountain.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

