Is the Canon G7 X Mark III still any good, in a world ruled by the Fujifilm X100VI?

It's a Swiss Army knife of a camera, but is the Canon G7 X Mark III still worth it now that the Fujifilm X100VI is here?
(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)
A pocket-sized powerhouse, the Canon G7 X Mark III is a compact camera that can do it all. But in a world where the Fujifilm X100VI is the hottest camera around – not to mention other insanely popular compacts like the Leica Q3 and Ricoh GR III – does Canon's little camera still have anything to offer?
I'd say yes – though maybe not on paper. The Canon G7 X Mark III obviously can't match the firepower of the X100VI (let alone the Q3), but it's a very different proposition.
The Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III is truly a Swiss Army knife for all forms of imaging. It's small enough to slip into your pocket and it has a 24-100mm equivalent zoom lens – which is an optical zoom, not a fake digital crop like on the Fujifilm, Leica and Ricoh.
Its image sensor is dwarfed by the others, of course, both in physical size and resolution, being a 20.1MP 1-inch affair. However, this still smashes the sensors found in even the best camera phones, offering crisp, clean photographs with frankly ludicrous 30fps burst shooting. It also boasts beautiful 4K 30p video, along with a flippy screen that makes it a fantastic choice for self-shooting vloggers and content creators.
Indeed, the Canon G7 X Mark III (like its predecessors) was once the camera of choice for this crowd, as it also offers a microphone jack, clean HDMI out and a flat video profile. It even streams directly to YouTube.
While it doesn't have the sensor stabilization of the X100VI, it does feature electronic stabilization (invoking a slight crop on the image) and even matches the built-in ND filter for shooting in bright light.
The only real thing it lacks is an electronic or even optical viewfinder, but I don't think that's a huge issue for this kind of pocketable photo machine (much like the GR III) since the modern instinct is to shoot on the rear screen anyway.
In short, I think the Canon G7 X Mark III still has a whole bunch to offer – both in terms of features and image quality. And since it's now discontinued, it can be found for an incredibly attractive price.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.