Is the Canon G7 X Mark III still any good, in a world ruled by the Fujifilm X100VI?

By James Artaius
published

It's a Swiss Army knife of a camera, but is the Canon G7 X Mark III still worth it now that the Fujifilm X100VI is here?

Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III
(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

A pocket-sized powerhouse, the Canon G7 X Mark III is a compact camera that can do it all. But in a world where the Fujifilm X100VI is the hottest camera around – not to mention other insanely popular compacts like the Leica Q3 and Ricoh GR III – does Canon's little camera still have anything to offer?

I'd say yes – though maybe not on paper. The Canon G7 X Mark III obviously can't match the firepower of the X100VI (let alone the Q3), but it's a very different proposition. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles